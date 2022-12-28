Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, UFlex Limited, recently released a report on recyclability of Multi-Layer mixed Plastic (MLP) waste at an event organized and hosted by Plastic Packaging Research and Development Centre (PPRDC).

Plastics Packaging Research and Development Centre (www.pprdc.in) is a non-profit research and development center established by the Multilayer Plastics Films Sanitation Trust. PPRDC recently organized a one-day round-table thematic discussion on “Sustainable Packaging and EPR Regulations” in Noida. The event agenda included a briefing by the PPRDC executives on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms and best practices on building a circular economy.









On this occasion, Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, CMD, UFlex Ltd., released a study report on Recyclability of Multi – Layer mixed Plastics. “At UFlex, we have always taken the lead in developing sustainable packaging solutions for our clients and for facilitating discussions with brand owners and regulators around recyclability of multi-layer mixed plastic waste. As a global leader in packaging, we have made significant investments in recycling facilities across our global locations to demonstrate the various applications of MLP waste. UFlex runs an advanced injection moulding facility at its Noida site and this was established to recycle granules and to demonstrate various possibilities to the moulding industry. Today, decorative, functional, engineering parts, household and office products, and hundreds of other articles are being manufactured with recycled granules at UFlex’s recycling facilities”, said Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, CMD, UFlex Limited at the launch of the study report.

“This report will help brand owners and recyclers to appreciate the technical processes, possibilities, and financial returns on recycling MLP waste. This will help brand owners fulfil their EPR responsibilities and play an active role in keeping plastic waste out of landfills. In a country like India, this could provide an impetus to MSMEs to establish recycling facilities and unlock the value and potential of plastic waste. UFlex is more than willing to share best practices from their own recycling operations that have been running successfully for more than two decades”, Mr. Chaturvedi added.

As part of the roundtable discussion, members of PPRDC’s advisory council and industry speakers discussed a wide-range of topics including environmental problems brought on by the careless disposal of plastic waste, the role of the organised sector in the management of plastic waste, leading India to a circular economy – road map, and the challenges faced by brand owners in complying with EPR guidelines, amongst others.

Notable industry speakers included Mr. Mihir Banerjee, Secretary General, PPRDC & BIS & ISO Plastics Sectional Committee member, Prof. (Dr.) S. K. Nayak, VC, Ravenshaw University (Former DG-CIPET), Mr. Swapan K Ray – Hon. Secretary Indian Centre for Plastic in The Environment, PPRDC Council member, Ms. Esha Sar, Chief Advisor South Asia, Alliance to End Plastic Waste, Mr. A Garg, A A Garg & Company and Consultant – EPR, Dr. Anomitra Chakravorty – KPS consultant & Impex Pvt. Ltd. and PPRDC Council member, Dr. Anup K. Ghosh, Professor Emeritus, Dep. Of Material Science and Engineering, IIT, Delhi and PPRDC Council member, Mr. Rajeev Dwivedi, Director TTRC BIS & ISO – Plastics Sectional Committee member and PPRDC Council member, Mr. Sumit Basu, Chief General Manager (Petrochemicals), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and others.

UFlex is India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company. Since its inception in 1985, UFlex has grown from strength-to-strength and has built a strong presence across all verticals of the packaging value chain — packaging films, chemicals, aseptic liquid packaging, holography, flexible packaging, printing cylinders and engineering.