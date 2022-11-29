WNS Named to Forbes’ 2022 List of World’s Best Employers

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been featured on Forbes’ 2022 list of the World’s Best Employers.









Forbes partnered with the market research company Statista to compile the sixth annual list of World’s Best Employers. As a part of the exercise, Statista anonymously surveyed 150,000 full- and part-time employees from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions. Survey participants rated their employers on corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries.

“It is an honor to be featured on the Forbes’ 2022 list of World’s Best Employers. At WNS, we strongly believe that an elevated employee experience is key to consistently delivering excellence to our clients. In addition, the creation of an equitable, diverse and safe workplace continues to be one of the topmost priorities for our organization. From upskilling opportunities and creating a future-ready workforce to deploying programs that promote more women for leadership roles, we continue to make concerted efforts to become an employer of choice,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS has also been featured on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the past two consecutive years (2021 and 2022). The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.