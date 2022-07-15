One Point One Solutions partners with Bahwan CyberTek to tap $ 5 billion IT Services market in MENA Region

One Point One Solutions, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a globally recognized provider of digital transformation solutions and services. Both organizations will combine capabilities to deliver premium digital transformation services including cloud managed services and sophisticated follow-the-sun virtual customer service.









This alliance will provide customers service level improvements, cost effectiveness and enhanced total experience. The market size for services is USD 5 billion and is expected to grow 20% year on year from 2022 to 2025. One Point One’s Network Operating Center (NOC) and proven Virtual Service Desk expertise will augment BCT’s AI / ML, Cybersecurity and Automation proficiency to deliver future-fit managed services. This blend of top-notch technology, skilled talent, superior infrastructure, and continuous improvement will be a differentiator.

BCT’s strong clientele in the MENA region, spread across Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail and other verticals, will benefit from this strategic partnership and its combined service offerings. Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, The strategic partnership will give One Point One, through the partnership with BCT, access to USD 5 bn market opportunity. The combined capabilities of One Point One Solutions and BCT will help advance service delivery and support BCT’s exponential growth in the MENA region through virtual SaaS-based customer service.

Our partnership with BCT further strengthens our portfolio and value proposition to our clients worldwide. We look forward to enabling organizations globally and helping them simplify their processes and achieve better speed and agility in their operations. Vish Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, BCT said, We want to help clients punch above their weight using agile future-fit cloud managed services without compromising on data regulations.

Specifically, for our BFSI customers, this means 24*7 management of mission-critical business applications, their supporting infrastructure, and enhancing efficiencies through automation. BCT’s deep domain knowledge, experience, technology competence, and One Point One’s process and infrastructure excellence will deliver transformational value to clients. We are excited to drive the benefits of cost and efficiency to our clients in the region through this partnership.