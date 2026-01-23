Connect with us

US Unveils Ambitious ‘New Gaza’ Reconstruction Plan at Davos Jared Kushner Gaza Board of Peace Gaza Redevelopment Donald Trump America

US Unveils Ambitious ‘New Gaza’ Reconstruction Plan at Davos

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The United States has unveiled a sweeping and highly ambitious plan to rebuild war-ravaged Gaza into a futuristic urban and economic hub, dubbed “New Gaza.” The blueprint was presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos during the signing ceremony for President Donald Trump’s newly created Board of Peace, which has been tasked with ending the two-year Israel–Hamas war and overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction.

Slides shown at the event depicted dozens of skyscrapers lining the Mediterranean coast, expansive housing estates, industrial zones and tourism districts—marking a dramatic reimagining of a territory where the UN estimates 81% of structures have been destroyed or damaged.

Skyscrapers, Tourism And A Phased Master Plan

According to the US “Master Plan,” Gaza’s redevelopment would be carried out in four phases, beginning in Rafah and gradually moving north toward Gaza City. The proposal includes new residential neighbourhoods, industrial complexes, data centres, parks, agricultural zones and sports facilities, along with the construction of a new seaport and airport near the Egyptian border.

A designated “coastal tourism” zone would feature up to 180 high-rise towers, while “New Rafah” alone is projected to include over 100,000 permanent housing units, 200 education centres and 75 medical facilities. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a key architect of the plan, said rebuilding New Rafah could be completed in two to three years.

New Gaza Redevelopment - Trump's Board of Peace

New Gaza Redevelopment – Trump’s Board of Peace

Demilitarisation At The Core Of The Vision

Central to the plan is the demilitarisation of Gaza, which Kushner said is already “starting now.” Hamas, he claimed, has agreed to demilitarise under the ceasefire deal brokered in October. “We do not have a plan B,” Kushner said, adding that security was essential to attract international and private investment.

Trump issued a stark warning to Hamas, stating the group must surrender its weapons or face “the end of them.” The plan envisions Gaza being governed during a transition period by a new technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), working under US oversight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kuwait Times (@kuwaittimes)

Billions In Investment—and Global Scrutiny

The Board of Peace estimates the project could require more than $25 billion, with Kushner promising “amazing investment opportunities” for the private sector. A donor conference is expected to take place in Washington in the coming weeks, where countries will announce financial commitments.

However, the proposal has already sparked controversy. Critics argue that the plan treats Gaza as a “blank slate,” raising concerns over Palestinian property rights, sovereignty and political representation. Hamas has historically rejected disarmament without the creation of an independent Palestinian state, while Israeli officials remain divided over troop withdrawals and border control.

Hope, Doubt And A Fragile Ceasefire

Despite the bold vision, conditions on the ground remain dire. Nearly one million Palestinians lack adequate shelter, and 1.6 million face acute food insecurity, according to the UN. The ceasefire has also proven fragile, with continued casualties reported in recent weeks.

Still, Trump struck an optimistic tone in Davos. “I’m a real estate person at heart,” he said. “Look at this location on the sea. What it could be for so many people.”

Whether “New Gaza” becomes a symbol of recovery—or another unrealised geopolitical vision—will depend on security, political will and the acceptance of the very people it seeks to rebuild for.

Loading...