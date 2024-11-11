Vistara’s Final Flight Marks New Era with Air India Merger – What Flyers Need to Know

The anticipated Air India-Vistara merger will officially take place on November 12, 2024, as Vistara completes its final flight on November 11. This merger signifies a significant shift in India’s aviation industry, combining Vistara’s premium services with Air India’s extensive international reach. For passengers, this merger will bring exciting new benefits and key adjustments to familiar programs and rewards.









One of the most immediate changes will be the transition from the Club Vistara loyalty program to Air India’s Flying Returns program. Current Club Vistara members will see their membership details seamlessly transferred into new Flying Returns accounts, with all existing points and tier statuses preserved. Members who already have Flying Returns accounts can authorize Air India to merge their Club Vistara information, ensuring a smooth data migration. Those without a Flying Returns account will automatically receive one using their Club Vistara information.

The Vistara Air India merger ensures that loyalty points are protected during the transition. All Club Vistara (CV) points, even those set to expire soon, will convert to Flying Returns points on a 1:1 basis. Notably, these points will enjoy an extended validity of one year from the transition date, providing members ample time to adjust to the new program. This extension allows Vistara members to explore a wider range of redemption options through Air India’s membership in the Star Alliance, which opens up rewards with over 20 international airline partners.

For holders of Vistara co-branded credit cards, the merger promises to retain and even expand current perks. Cardholders can continue using their cards under the existing terms until March 31, 2026. This extension includes key benefits like complimentary ticket vouchers and upgrade privileges, along with existing card perks. Annual membership renewals, recommended by March 31, 2025, will also continue to offer exclusive benefits to cardholders as they navigate the post-merger landscape.

From an industry perspective, this merger enhances Air India’s position. It blends Vistara’s premium, customer-centred experience with Air India’s network strength, likely increasing competition with other major global airlines. Former Vistara customers will benefit from expanded international routes, Star Alliance loyalty perks, and broader travel options.

In summary, while Vistara loyalists may feel nostalgic about the end of an era, the merger with Air India promises to retain many familiar benefits while unlocking a more extensive rewards network. With seamless data integration, a fair points conversion, and extended card benefits, the transition aims to deliver enhanced flexibility and a broadened scope of travel rewards for all. This partnership brings both continuity and fresh advantages to frequent fliers, making it a promising development for travellers across India and beyond.