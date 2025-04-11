Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle

Eric Dane, best known for his roles on Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare and progressive neurological disease. The 52-year-old actor shared the news, expressing gratitude for his support system and determination to continue working.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Dane said. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” He and his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, share two daughters: 15-year-old Billie Beatrice and 13-year-old Georgia Geraldine.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Eric Dane emphasized that he is still able to work and plans to return to the set of Euphoria next week, where he plays Cal Jacobs, the complicated patriarch of the Jacobs family. Production for the third season of the hit HBO series begins on April 14. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set,” said Eric Dane. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Eric Dane in Euphoria

What is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. Symptoms typically begin with muscle twitching or weakness in a limb, followed by slurred speech. As the disease progresses, individuals may lose the ability to walk, speak, eat, or breathe without assistance.

There is currently no cure for ALS. According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the average life expectancy after diagnosis is three to five years, though some individuals live significantly longer. The disease’s unpredictable progression makes it especially difficult for patients and their families.

Eric Dane now joins a group of public figures who have shared their own ALS journeys, including country artist John Driskell Hopkins, Broadway actor Aaron Lazar, and the late physicist Stephen Hawking, who defied medical expectations by living with the condition for more than five decades.

The actor’s openness about his diagnosis adds a personal face to the challenges of ALS and brings awareness to a condition that often receives limited attention. Fans have already begun sharing messages of support on social media, applauding Dane for his strength and resolve.

Focused on Work and Family

While Eric Dane’s health journey is just beginning, his message is one of gratitude and perseverance. As he continues to work and spend time with his family, he also sheds light on the emotional and physical toll of a disease that impacts thousands of lives each year.

In a time marked by uncertainty, Eric Dane’s story serves as a reminder of the power of resilience, the importance of loved ones, and the value of hope — even in the face of daunting news. His request for privacy is a poignant call for compassion as he faces this deeply personal chapter, not just as an actor but as a husband and father.

Eric Dane on his role in Grey’s Anatomy