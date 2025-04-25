Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million

A piece of basketball history has just fetched a staggering price. The jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant during his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 has sold for $7 million (£5.26 million) at auction, making it the fourth-most expensive game-worn sports jersey ever sold. The iconic purple-and-gold uniform was part of Bryant’s rookie season, a period that marked the beginning of one of the most storied careers in NBA history. Bryant, who was just 18 at the time of his debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 3, 1996, would go on to play 20 seasons with the Lakers, securing five NBA championships and earning an MVP award in 2008.

“This is not just a jersey—it’s a moment in time, a cultural artefact that represents the start of a basketball legacy,” said Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectables at Sotheby’s, the auction house responsible for the sale. “Debut games are truly one-of-a-kind moments in an athlete’s career.”

A Jersey with a Story

This particular Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant jersey has experienced significant increases in value over the past decade. Kobe Bryant’s jersey was first sold in 2013 for $115,242—a fraction of its current worth. Now, after years of appreciation in both sentiment and financial value, the jersey has become one of the most coveted items in sports memorabilia. Its Sotheby’s auction price places it just behind some of the most famous jerseys in sports history. Babe Ruth’s legendary “called shot” jersey still holds the record at $24 million. Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey from his final season with the Chicago Bulls sold for $10.1 million, while Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” World Cup shirt fetched $8.8 million.

Bryant’s Enduring Legacy

Kobe Bryant’s impact on the game of basketball transcends statistics and championships. He was an 18-time All-Star and retired as the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points. His relentless work ethic, famously known as the “Mamba Mentality,” inspired generations of athletes across sports.

His untimely death in January 2020, alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash, sent shockwaves through the sports world and beyond. In the years since, memorabilia associated with Kobe Bryant has become even more treasured, not only for its rarity but also for what it represents: excellence, determination, and a legacy cut too short.

The Rise of Sports Collectables

Sotheby’s auction-based sale of Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey reflects a broader trend in the collectables market, where iconic sports artefacts continue to break records. As investors and fans alike look to preserve the moments that shaped their favourite games, items like Bryant’s rookie jersey offer a powerful intersection of sentiment, history, and value.

Though Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us, the record-breaking sale is a testament to the enduring love and admiration fans hold for him. His story, beginning with that fateful debut game in 1996, continues to resonate—and now, one lucky collector has a piece of it.