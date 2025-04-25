Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million

Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million Sotheby's Michael Jordan Babe Ruth Diego Maradona

Auction

Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A piece of basketball history has just fetched a staggering price. The jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant during his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 has sold for $7 million (£5.26 million) at auction, making it the fourth-most expensive game-worn sports jersey ever sold. The iconic purple-and-gold uniform was part of Bryant’s rookie season, a period that marked the beginning of one of the most storied careers in NBA history. Bryant, who was just 18 at the time of his debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 3, 1996, would go on to play 20 seasons with the Lakers, securing five NBA championships and earning an MVP award in 2008.

“This is not just a jersey—it’s a moment in time, a cultural artefact that represents the start of a basketball legacy,” said Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectables at Sotheby’s, the auction house responsible for the sale. “Debut games are truly one-of-a-kind moments in an athlete’s career.”

A Jersey with a Story

This particular Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant jersey has experienced significant increases in value over the past decade. Kobe Bryant’s jersey was first sold in 2013 for $115,242—a fraction of its current worth. Now, after years of appreciation in both sentiment and financial value, the jersey has become one of the most coveted items in sports memorabilia. Its Sotheby’s auction price places it just behind some of the most famous jerseys in sports history. Babe Ruth’s legendary “called shot” jersey still holds the record at $24 million. Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey from his final season with the Chicago Bulls sold for $10.1 million, while Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” World Cup shirt fetched $8.8 million.

Bryant’s Enduring Legacy

Kobe Bryant’s impact on the game of basketball transcends statistics and championships. He was an 18-time All-Star and retired as the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points. His relentless work ethic, famously known as the “Mamba Mentality,” inspired generations of athletes across sports.

His untimely death in January 2020, alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash, sent shockwaves through the sports world and beyond. In the years since, memorabilia associated with Kobe Bryant has become even more treasured, not only for its rarity but also for what it represents: excellence, determination, and a legacy cut too short.

The Rise of Sports Collectables

Sotheby’s auction-based sale of Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey reflects a broader trend in the collectables market, where iconic sports artefacts continue to break records. As investors and fans alike look to preserve the moments that shaped their favourite games, items like Bryant’s rookie jersey offer a powerful intersection of sentiment, history, and value.

Though Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us, the record-breaking sale is a testament to the enduring love and admiration fans hold for him. His story, beginning with that fateful debut game in 1996, continues to resonate—and now, one lucky collector has a piece of it.

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million Sotheby's Michael Jordan Babe Ruth Diego Maradona

Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million
By April 26, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
‘The Accountant 2’ Review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Deliver Brutal Brotherhood

‘The Accountant 2’ Review: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Deliver Brutal Brotherhood
By April 26, 2025
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
By April 26, 2025
Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million Sotheby's Michael Jordan Babe Ruth Diego Maradona

Kobe Bryant’s Debut Lakers Jersey Sells for Record-Breaking $7 million
By April 26, 2025
Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial
By April 24, 2025
TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use TikTok creator Kelley Heyer U.S. copyright law

TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use
By April 23, 2025
Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk's DOGE Role And Political Backlash Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump Tariff

Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk’s DOGE Role And Political Backlash
By April 23, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

Music Videos

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane
To Top
Loading...