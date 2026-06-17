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Bitcoin Holds Near $65,500 as Crypto Market Stabilizes Following June Selloff

Bitcoin Holds Near $65,500 as Crypto Market Stabilizes Following June Selloff Ethereum, Solana, and XRP Altcoins

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Holds Near $65,500 as Crypto Market Stabilizes Following June Selloff

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The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of stability after a turbulent start to June, with Bitcoin trading near $65,500 while several major altcoins post modest gains. The recovery comes after a sharp selloff earlier this month pushed Bitcoin to its lowest level since late 2024, sparking widespread fear across digital asset markets.

Bitcoin Rebounds From June Lows

Bitcoin’s recent performance marks a significant turnaround from its early June slump. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to around $59,000 on June 5 and 6 amid geopolitical tensions and broader market uncertainty.

Since then, Bitcoin has rebounded more than 11%, briefly climbing above $66,000 before stabilizing in the mid-$65,000 range.

Analysts point to easing geopolitical concerns, particularly in the Middle East, as well as renewed institutional demand as key drivers behind the recovery.

The rebound has improved investor confidence after weeks of heavy selling pressure that erased substantial gains from earlier in the year.

Investor Sentiment Begins to Recover

Market psychology has also shown signs of improvement.

The widely followed Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which measures investor sentiment on a scale from 0 to 100, plunged to extreme fear levels earlier this month. The index reportedly dropped as low as 5 before recovering to around 18–20 by mid-June.

Although sentiment remains cautious, the move out of extreme fear territory suggests that panic selling may be easing.

Historically, periods of severe fear in cryptocurrency markets have often been followed by recoveries as long-term investors step in to buy discounted assets.

Altcoins Post Mixed Gains

While Bitcoin has stabilized, altcoins have delivered mixed performances.

Ethereum, Solana, and XRP each recorded gains of roughly 4% during recent trading sessions as broader market sentiment improved.

Several smaller tokens, including Chainlink (LINK), Toncoin (TON), Hedera (HBAR), Sui (SUI), Ondo, and Internet Computer (ICP), also posted gains between 3% and 6%.

One standout performer was Uniswap’s UNI token, which surged more than 20% following optimistic analyst coverage highlighting its long-term role in decentralized finance.

The broad-based recovery suggests that investor appetite is gradually returning beyond Bitcoin alone.

Institutional Buyers Remain Active

Institutional accumulation continues to play a major role in supporting prices.

Market analysts have noted increased activity from large investors, often referred to as “whales,” who historically purchase digital assets during periods of market weakness.

This pattern has been observed repeatedly in previous crypto cycles and is often viewed as a sign of confidence in long-term growth.

Lower oil prices and improving global risk sentiment have also provided support for cryptocurrencies alongside traditional markets.

What’s Next for Crypto Markets?

Despite recent gains, traders remain focused on macroeconomic developments, including upcoming decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Interest rate policy continues to influence risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

While Bitcoin’s rebound above $65,000 has restored some confidence, analysts caution that volatility could persist if economic conditions shift unexpectedly.

For now, the crypto market appears to be finding its footing after one of its sharpest corrections of 2026.

  • Bitcoin Holds Near $65,500 as Crypto Market Stabilizes Following June Selloff Ethereum, Solana, and XRP Altcoins
  • Bitcoin Holds Near $65,500 as Crypto Market Stabilizes Following June Selloff Ethereum, Solana, and XRP Altcoins

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