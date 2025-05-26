Kendrick Lamar Appears to Subtly Diss Drake in New Gatorade Commercial

Connect with us

Kendrick Lamar may have officially signed with Gatorade, but his latest commercial just fueled one of hip-hop’s most explosive feuds. The Compton rapper, now the first MC to land an endorsement deal with the iconic sports drink, debuted his inaugural ad on May 25, and fans are convinced he’s taking a subtle but unmistakable jab at Drake.

Set to the haunting strains of his track “Peekaboo,” the sleek, monochrome commercial follows Kendrick Lamar in full introspective mode. As the camera cuts to a close-up of his face near the end, he delivers a pointed message:

“Going the distance. Losing. So I know I always win.”

The line immediately sent rap Twitter into overdrive, with many interpreting it as a thinly veiled reference to his lyrical war with Drake. The timing couldn’t be more perfect—just a year after Kendrick was widely declared the victor in their high-profile 2024 beef that captivated the entire hip-hop world.



A Rap Battle That Defined 2024

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s lyrical feud dominated last year, delivering some of the most dissected diss tracks in recent hip-hop history. From Kendrick Lamar’s barbed verses on “Euphoria” to Drake’s controversial responses on “Family Matters,” the battle sparked widespread debate over who truly came out on top. For many fans and critics, Kendrick Lamar’s relentless focus and poetic precision gave him the edge, for many Drake was hit by made-up stories which has even now led to a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). 

Now, with Kendrick reemerging through a high-profile Gatorade campaign—and sneaking in a line like that—it’s clear he’s not letting the conversation die quietly.

Joey Bada$$ Enters the Chat

But Kendrick might have another challenger knocking at the door. In recent weeks, Joey Bada$$ has unleashed a flurry of lyrical jabs targeting Kendrick directly. On tracks like “My Town” and “The Finals,” the Brooklyn rapper not only claims the title of “boogeyman” but invites Kendrick Lamar to step back into the ring.

“I salute you Kenny but I know you well aware / You lookin’ for some competition? Then just know that I’ll be right here.”

Though Kendrick hasn’t publicly responded to Joey Bada$$, fans are wondering if a new East vs. West rivalry is brewing.

While the bars and battles continue in the background, Kendrick Lamar’s cultural influence is extending well beyond music. His Gatorade deal marks a new milestone, proving that his appeal isn’t just lyrical—it’s commercial, artistic, and cultural. This move also positions him alongside global athletes and icons, reinforcing his image as a leader in the hip-hop arena.

Whether on a track, in a Super Bowl halftime show, or in a Gatorade ad, Kendrick Lamar proves that when he speaks—even in whispers—the world listens.


Kendrick Lamar Appears to Subtly Diss Drake in New Gatorade Commercial

