Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake’s Iced-Out Nokia Phone Is About Comeback

Drake’s Iced-Out Nokia Phone Is About Commeback Drake Diamond Superman Drake Jewellery

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Iced-Out Nokia Phone Is About Comeback

Drake’s Iced-Out Nokia Phone Is About Comeback

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake just turned nostalgia into luxury with one of the most outrageous fashion statements of 2025: a diamond-encrusted Nokia phone. The global rap icon shocked fans during a recent appearance with a custom iced-out wallet chain that includes four jaw-dropping pendants—most notably, a fully bedazzled Nokia handset and a shimmering Superman logo, all reportedly worth over $1 million. Every piece is flooded with diamonds, showcasing Drake’s unmatched ability to blend pop culture nostalgia with high-end fashion.

But this isn’t just a flex—it’s a genius self-referential move tied to his latest chart-topping single, “Nokia,” from the collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

A Throwback Turned Trendsetter

The Nokia phone, once a symbol of early 2000s communication, has now become a sparkling centrepiece of 2025’s most viral hip-hop accessory. Drake’s chain is more than jewellery—it’s storytelling.

“Nokia” has been climbing charts globally since its release earlier this year, striking a chord with fans for its mix of moody synths and playful throwback lyrics about love, loss, and late-night texts on indestructible phones. The visual of a bedazzled Nokia perfectly mirrors the song’s vibe: nostalgic, confident, and unapologetically cool.



Hip-Hop Meets High Jewelry

This latest stunt from Drake marks yet another chapter in his long history of pushing the boundaries of hip-hop fashion and branding. From diamond-encrusted OVO owl pendants to NBA championship ring replicas, Drake’s jewelry has always told a story—and now, it’s gone full retro-futuristic.

Celebrity jeweler speculation suggests that the chain and pendants are custom-made by one of Drake’s longtime collaborators in the luxury jewelry scene, possibly Eliantte or Ben Baller, both known for creating one-of-a-kind pieces for elite artists.

Drake Secures Another Iconic Pharrell Williams Chain—Thanks to Kid Cudi

Fans React: “Drake Really Just Iced Out a Nokia!”

Unsurprisingly, social media erupted once images and videos of the chain surfaced. Hashtags like #IcedOutNokia, #DrakeFlex, and #2025HipHopDrip began trending within hours.

“Drake just iced out a Nokia and made it look harder than any iPhone,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan posted: “This is next-level marketing. Man turned a song into jewellery into a moment.”

As “Nokia” continues to dominate streaming platforms, Drake’s blinged-out tribute is a brilliant reminder: hip-hop isn’t just about music—it’s about moments, memories, and making a statement loud enough to echo around the world.

And in 2025, that statement is made on a diamond-drenched Nokia.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Official—Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Sequel Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Official—Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Sequel
By May 26, 2025
Mysterious Metal Sphere Found in Colombia—Scientists Baffled, UFO Rumors Soar

Mysterious Metal Sphere Found in Colombia—Scientists Baffled, UFO Rumors Soar
By May 26, 2025
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dive Into Danger in $200M Supernatural Thriller Deeper with Doug Liman

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dive Into Danger in $200M Supernatural Thriller Deeper with Doug Liman
By May 26, 2025
The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Official—Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Sequel Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Official—Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Sequel
By May 26, 2025
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dive Into Danger in $200M Supernatural Thriller Deeper with Doug Liman

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dive Into Danger in $200M Supernatural Thriller Deeper with Doug Liman
By May 26, 2025
Iranian director Jafar Panahi Jafar Panahi Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes for Haunting Prison-Inspired Film ‘It Was Just an Accident

Jafar Panahi Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes for Haunting Prison-Inspired Film
By May 26, 2025
Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India Foxconn apple Trump Tariff apple india

Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India
By May 24, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Mysterious Metal Sphere Found in Colombia—Scientists Baffled, UFO Rumors Soar

Mysterious Metal Sphere Found in Colombia—Scientists Baffled, UFO Rumors Soar
By May 26, 2025
iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike

iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike
By May 26, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...