Drake’s Iced-Out Nokia Phone Is About Comeback

Drake just turned nostalgia into luxury with one of the most outrageous fashion statements of 2025: a diamond-encrusted Nokia phone. The global rap icon shocked fans during a recent appearance with a custom iced-out wallet chain that includes four jaw-dropping pendants—most notably, a fully bedazzled Nokia handset and a shimmering Superman logo, all reportedly worth over $1 million. Every piece is flooded with diamonds, showcasing Drake’s unmatched ability to blend pop culture nostalgia with high-end fashion.

But this isn’t just a flex—it’s a genius self-referential move tied to his latest chart-topping single, “Nokia,” from the collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor.

A Throwback Turned Trendsetter

The Nokia phone, once a symbol of early 2000s communication, has now become a sparkling centrepiece of 2025’s most viral hip-hop accessory. Drake’s chain is more than jewellery—it’s storytelling.

“Nokia” has been climbing charts globally since its release earlier this year, striking a chord with fans for its mix of moody synths and playful throwback lyrics about love, loss, and late-night texts on indestructible phones. The visual of a bedazzled Nokia perfectly mirrors the song’s vibe: nostalgic, confident, and unapologetically cool.







Hip-Hop Meets High Jewelry

This latest stunt from Drake marks yet another chapter in his long history of pushing the boundaries of hip-hop fashion and branding. From diamond-encrusted OVO owl pendants to NBA championship ring replicas, Drake’s jewelry has always told a story—and now, it’s gone full retro-futuristic.

Celebrity jeweler speculation suggests that the chain and pendants are custom-made by one of Drake’s longtime collaborators in the luxury jewelry scene, possibly Eliantte or Ben Baller, both known for creating one-of-a-kind pieces for elite artists.

Fans React: “Drake Really Just Iced Out a Nokia!”

Unsurprisingly, social media erupted once images and videos of the chain surfaced. Hashtags like #IcedOutNokia, #DrakeFlex, and #2025HipHopDrip began trending within hours.

“Drake just iced out a Nokia and made it look harder than any iPhone,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan posted: “This is next-level marketing. Man turned a song into jewellery into a moment.”

As “Nokia” continues to dominate streaming platforms, Drake’s blinged-out tribute is a brilliant reminder: hip-hop isn’t just about music—it’s about moments, memories, and making a statement loud enough to echo around the world.

And in 2025, that statement is made on a diamond-drenched Nokia.