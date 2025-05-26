Connect with us

Drake Drops Romantic Bombshell About India Love During Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Finale

Drake On India Love During Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Finale

Drake Drops Romantic Bombshell About India Love During Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Finale

In a surprise moment with fans buzzing, Drake made a heartfelt appearance at the grand finale of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, delivering a personal video message ending with a touching—and possibly spicy—shoutout to India Love.

The message, played during the closing moments of the viral online event, congratulated the streamer class of 2025 while also giving flowers to the one and only Kai Cenat, who served as “dean” of the event. But what really grabbed attention was the Toronto rapper’s nod to his past connection with social media star and Streamer U professor India “Love” Westbrooks.



Drake Shows Love to Kai Cenat — and India Love

Greetings, students of Streamer University,” Drake said in his pre-recorded message, seated at a desk like a university chancellor. “Year one is officially in the books. Congratulations. To be able to organise this incredible academic event and gather you all together in one place is something that has never been done before.”

Show the most love that you possibly can for your dean, the one and only, Kai Cenat.

After a pause and a sip of his drink, Drake pivoted—and that’s when the real drama began.

And India, India… After all these years, all the love that we shared, our friends and our families knowing each other, I just wanted to say—you’ll always be my dog. I got love for you, I’m proud of you.

Romance Rumours Rekindled?

Drake and India Love have long been rumoured to have dated, with sightings and whispers dating back to 2016. But his unexpected and emotional on-camera message during Streamer University has reignited those rumours in a significant way, especially since India Love is now linked to fellow streamer and rapper DDG, who played the tongue-in-cheek “professor of internet beef 101” during the event.

Fans were quick to catch the subtle shade, with many on social media claiming Drake low-key stole the spotlight—and maybe even India Love—from DDG, all with a single nostalgic line.

Streaming Meets Stardom

Drake also reflected on the power of streaming culture: Streaming has changed the entertainment world. This kind of platform, these kinds of moments, this is the future. His words reinforce the growing synergy between traditional music fame and new-gen content creators.

Streamer University, hosted by Kai Cenat, featured digital creators like Duke Dennis, cookingwithkya, Ojay Suave, and Agnet. Each taught themed “classes” for an audience of millions online. The event has set a new standard for hybrid entertainment, blending gaming, education, music, and internet culture.

While the internet debates Drake’s intentions, one thing’s clear: the man knows how to make a moment. Whether it was a genuine tribute or a calculated curveball, Drake’s message has added a viral twist to an already legendary event. And in typical Drake fashion, he left us all wondering what’s next.


By May 26, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
