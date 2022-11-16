Marico Limited’s flagship initiative — Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation launched a multi-pronged campaign to pay tribute to India’s farming communities by celebrating their innate spirit of growth and nurturance. The integrated campaign spread across print, digital and social media channels, released an ad film with an aim to not only sensitize consumers about the nurturing spirit of the farmers, but also express gratitude towards their undying efforts.









The ad film narrates how Marico sees a nurturer in every farmer. The campaign was supported by some of the leading South Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Manchu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sarath Kumar, Anupama Parmeshawaran, Samyukta Hornad.

Through this campaign Marico aspires to bring consumers a step closer to the farming community. Therefore, as the second leg of the campaign, Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation launches a special farmer edition, featuring their real-life inspirational stories on the pack of Parachute Advansed Gold. To extend the spirt of nurturance to the consumers, the pack will come with a seed paper neck tag which when sowed in soil and watered regularly, grows into a plant.

The special edition will showcase a prelude to the impactful stories of four farmers — Moti Singh (The Farming Soldier), Sandeep Gite (The Drought Warrior), Arvind A (The Land’s Guardian) and Vinoth Kumar (Nurturer on Duty). A QR code embedded in store assets will lead consumers to a microsite presenting a detailed story about their family, life and the challenges they overcame to feed the people of the country. The microsite will also entail details about the initiative and its impact.

The limited-edition packs will be sold digitally on Flipkart exclusively. For offline sales an exclusive tie-up with Reliance stores has been made, in cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Vijaywada.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, said, “Marico has always believed in rearing brands with purpose as our core strategy. This campaign, under Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation, is dedicated to the country’s farmers. The unique limited-edition packs will act as a platform to acknowledge their consistent contribution to the society and give a glimpse of their life to the people. The objective is to appreciate and highlight how every farmer rises above their circumstances to feed the people.

Our brands have always led the way with authenticity, this campaign is yet another way to create deeper connections in the communities to understand and support them at the ground level. Thus, trying to make a difference in their lives significantly”

Rohit Devgun – ECD Team WPP says: “The Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation campaign is dedicated to our nation’s farmers. The film is a tribute to the ones who form the backbone of our agriculture-oriented economy. It tells you the untold story of those who rise above their circumstances every day and work hard towards feeding a growing nation. The special limited-edition pack design with real farmer stories serves as a platform to highlight their ongoing contributions to society and provide a window into their lives for us.”

Marico Limited’s Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation was launched on World Coconut Day (September 2, 2017) to work towards the welfare of farmers by providing them with proper training and awareness. The initiative aims to focus on enhancing their farm productivity and income. The Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation has so far enrolled 62,918 farmers across 2.55 Lakh acres under this programme. Marico has also conducted over 24,135 digitally enabled training sessions for farmers to enhance their productivity. By FY26, Marico aims to cover 4.05 Lakh acres of farmland and aim to enrol over 1,16,660 farmers, in order to yield a 16% increase in productivity for beneficiaries