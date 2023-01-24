With ‘True Legend -The Future of Young India’, NDTV & 100 Pipers came together to honor, acknowledge & felicitate individuals who have gone beyond the material markers of success to create a positive impact on the world. Seagram’s 100 Pipers has always believed in leadership with purpose and strived to be true to its core philosophy of ‘Be Remembered for Good’. The ‘True Legend – The Future of Young India’ initiative with NDTV, in complete synergy with brand’s purpose, seeked to celebrate inspiring individuals who are driving real, positive impact in the world.

As a culmination of this impactful initiative, NDTV premiered an exclusive show on January 20th where these ‘champions of good’ from different fields like Start-up Tech, Business Innovation, Music, Sports, Medicine, Environment, Social Work were felicitated.

The exclusive premiere was a culmination of the 3-months long initiative, wherein through multiple levels of evaluation, nominees across these categories had been selected as potential ‘True Legends’ based on the positive impact they have created on the world. One ‘True Legend’ from each of these categories was ultimately felicitated with the help of public voting and selection by the esteemed Jury of this initiative.

As part of this initiative, 100 Pipers also created a dedicated ‘Be Remembered for Good’ category to empower and engage participants. In this category, the brand encouraged consumers to share stories of the hidden, passionate beacons of change and ‘champions of good’, who deserve to be recognized for the positive impact in the society.

A special honorary category (‘Defence’) had also been introduced to celebrate the countless inspiring acts of men and women in uniform who have selflessly and bravely served India for 75 years – protecting our borders, our seas, our skies, our people & the very idea of India.

Actor Sonu Sood, who was felicitated as the ‘True Legend: Humanitarian of the year’ said, “I’m an engineer who came to Mumbai having a dream to become an actor. Being a part of a 100 or 500 crore film does not give you the kind of happiness as compared to when you manage to make a change in some unknown person’s life. For me, the best role I have ever played is the one where I stood up and started helping the migrants during the covid period. Almighty was the director of this film and I hope this film never ends.”

On being named the ‘True Legend’ in the entertainment category, actor Ram Charan said,” The reason I have become an actor today is all because of my dad. The word ‘Sankalp’ has always been very close to my heart as my father always said ‘no matter what you do, always put your heart and soul into it. I’m honored to be part of this initiative and thank you so much for recognizing me for my efforts.”

Neha Kakkar, who was felicitated as the True Legend in the music category shared, “I started off when we did not even have food to eat. Life was most difficult at that point. Jahaan se hum aaye hain, we understand the pain that people go through when they don’t have money. I had to help the people in need because they deserve happiness.”

In the one-hour show, the felicitation ceremony was hosted by Rohan Joshi and NDTV anchors – Sonia Singh, Nidhi Razdan, Vishnu Som, Gargi Rawat. The jury comprised individuals who inspire the aspirations of young India and are ‘True Legends’ themselves including Kunal Kapoor – Actor, Model & Co-founder of Ketto, Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder Mamaearth, Bhaichung Bhutia – India Football Legend, Rabbi Shergill – Iconic Musician and Taran Chabbra – Founder Neeman’s.