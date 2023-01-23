Malaika Arora, the most popular name on women entrepreneurship circle has added yet another feather to her cap. The model, actress, entrepreneur has joined Get-A-Way, a healthy dessert brand, as investor and brand ambassador. This 2019 start-up is known for healthy desserts which have no added sugar, are high in protein, keto-friendly and low in calories.

Get-A-Way is a start-up that appeared in Shark Tank India season 1 and bagged an investment of INR 1 crore from 3 investors, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover and Vineeta Singh. The brand also recently closed a funding round of $2 Million from Biryani By Kilo.

The start-up, founded by Jash Shah, Pashmi Shah, and Jimmy Shah, has been successful in making delicious desserts without compromising on the health aspect. The brand has an array of guilt-free treats, including ice cream sandwiches, popsicles, low-calorie kulfis, and high-protein ice creams.

“People who know me well, know my love for food is undying and a good dessert only brings happiness to an otherwise mundane day. My current portfolio of investments include fitness, fashion, wellness, food – most things which complete me and spell passion for me. The one thing which I truly cherish and which is going to be joyous from hereon is the luxury to bake my own cake and have it too- that too healthy and guilt free! We have some very fluffy, sweet and ambitious plans lined up ahead which will enable dessert and fitness lovers to enjoy their desserts guilt free and I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on my hand picked desserts and get away with enjoying them”, said Malaika Arora.

According to the founders, this relationship will help the company grow both its offline and online footprint across the nation.

“For our brand, we’ve always sought out connections with like-minded people. Malaika is truly a fitness icon, and she is committed to fostering healthy habits among individuals. This is something that resonates perfectly with our brand philosophy. At Get-A-Way, we want to change the way people eat & our vision is to facilitate that through our products,” Get-A-Way co-founder & CMO Pashmi Shah said.

Get-A-Way wants to provide customers with truly guilt-free products. The company wants to expand its product line, manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen their sales channels. With Malaika Arora on board, they also have plans to introduce keto cheesecakes, vegan gelatos, and many more innovative treats in the ensuing one to two months.

Get-A-Way makes high protein, low calorie & no added sugar desserts such as ice creams, ice pops, ice cream sandwiches and diabetic-friendly kulfis. It sells across Zomato, Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and many more platforms