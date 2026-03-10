FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India

Indian agri-tech platform FarMart has released its 2025 Impact Report, showcasing how technology-driven changes in agricultural supply chains are delivering measurable environmental, economic, and operational improvements across India.

The report outlines how the company’s AI-powered coordination platform has improved efficiency in sourcing, logistics, and commerce while helping reduce food waste, increase farmer earnings, and strengthen transparency within the agriFood ecosystem.

Operating across more than 40 agricultural commodities and working with over 487,000 farmers, FarMart has focused on redesigning the middle layer of agricultural supply chains, where inefficiencies often lead to losses and volatility.

Significant Environmental Gains

According to the report, the company’s operational improvements helped avoid 23,567 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2025 by improving supply chain efficiency and reducing unnecessary transportation and storage losses.

FarMart’s platform also prevented 18,305 metric tons of post-harvest food loss, a major issue in agricultural markets where delays and poor logistics can cause crops to spoil before reaching buyers.

Additionally, enhanced logistics planning and reduced waste led to freshwater savings of approximately 5.39 billion litres, highlighting the environmental benefits of improved agricultural coordination.

These outcomes demonstrate how technology-driven logistics optimization can play a role in supporting India’s broader climate and sustainability goals.

Strengthening Farmer Income and Market Access

Beyond environmental benefits, the report highlights a significant economic impact for farmers.

In 2025, FarMart facilitated over ₹23.4 billion in payments to nearly 4.8 lakh farmers, providing more predictable earnings through digital workflows and transparent transactions.

Alekh Sanghera explained that inefficiencies in agricultural supply chains often occur after crops leave the farm, particularly in aggregation, storage, and logistics.

He noted that addressing these coordination challenges can simultaneously reduce emissions, improve food security, and stabilize farmer incomes.

By connecting farmers directly with buyers and streamlining payment cycles, the platform helps reduce dependence on fragmented traditional market systems.

Technology and Data at the Core

The report also highlights FarMart’s use of artificial intelligence, real-time logistics monitoring, and digital transaction systems to enhance supply chain transparency.

According to Mehtab Singh Hans, impact must be embedded directly into the business model rather than treated as a separate sustainability initiative.

The company’s strategy focuses on five core pillars: Carbon, Community, Consumer, Capability, and Credibility, guiding how technology and investment decisions are made.

Meanwhile, Tannya Garg noted that improved data systems are helping the company better measure and address environmental impacts within upstream agricultural systems.

Initial internal carbon accounting revealed that nearly all emissions originate from upstream farming activities, allowing the company to target the most critical areas for reduction.

Real-World Impact on Rural Entrepreneurs

The report also includes examples of how the platform has helped rural entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

One such example is Yogesh Suresh Sawai, a Village-Level Entrepreneur in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. After joining the platform in 2023, his monthly logistics capacity expanded from about 10–12 vehicle loads to more than 30, while his network of farmers grew from 200 to over 2,000.

Improved payment systems and pricing transparency allowed him to expand operations and plan more effectively during peak harvest seasons.

Technology Reshaping India’s Food Supply Chain

As India continues to focus on food security, climate resilience, and agricultural modernization, FarMart’s model demonstrates how technology-enabled coordination can improve outcomes across complex supply chains.

By combining AI, data analytics, and digital commerce tools, the platform aims to create a more efficient system that benefits farmers, consumers, and the environment alike.