The government is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered, says Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah. This statement comes in the wake of the cabinet reshuffle and reallocation of portfolios.









Shah, who is also the Home Minister, met with the chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India Dileep Sanghani, the chairman and managing director of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) BS Nakai, and US Awasthi respectively and chairman of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) Bijendra Singh.

“In the meeting, the minister asked cooperatives like IFFCO and KRIBHCO to work in the field of seed production using vacant land of 38,000 hectares as well as in organic farming,” the NCUI said in a statement. “The minister also assured that the government is committed to strengthening the cooperative movement in the country, the benefits of which would go to the grass-root level cooperatives.”

Shah assured the delegation that the same benefits and concessions given to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will be provided to primary agriculture cooperatives in the country for strengthening. “Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In the meeting, the minister desired that a conference with representatives of state-level cooperatives for discussing pertinent issues confronting the cooperative movement. The delegation apprised Shah about the problems and challenges confronting the cooperative movement. The government has recently carved out a new Ministry for Cooperation, which earlier was a small department in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.