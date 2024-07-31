In a remarkable blend of innovation and emotional storytelling, Livguard, a leader in energy storage solutions, has unveiled its latest TVC campaign, “Bano Kisi Ki Energy,” featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The campaign underscores the profound sense of responsibility that comes with being the pillar of a family—the ‘Karta’—and showcases how Livguard’s advanced AI charging inverters empower individuals to support and uplift their loved ones.









The TVC narrates the heartwarming journey of a father who loves karaoke but is often disrupted by power cuts. This touching story emphasizes the responsibility felt by his son towards the family’s happiness and progress. The son’s determination to provide an uninterrupted joyful experience for his family forms the crux of the narrative, making it both inspiring and relatable.

The essence of “Bano Kisi Ki Energy” is captured through the meaningful actions taken by the son to ensure his family’s well-being. It’s not merely about the products—such as inverters and inverter batteries—but about how Livguard’s solutions become an integral part of creating cherished, uninterrupted moments for families, ensuring #zadaloadzadalife. By addressing real-life challenges, Livguard’s innovative products offer the reliability and power needed to enhance everyday experiences, making a significant impact on the lives of those who matter most.

Akshay Kumar, a long-standing partner of Livguard, brings authenticity and trust to the campaign. His association with the brand over the past six years reflects a legacy of commitment and trust. His enduring presence symbolizes Livguard’s dedication to continuous improvement and its meaningful impact in helping individuals empower their families.

The campaign also highlights Livguard’s latest product, the VISION HDX 1100i inverter, which boasts advanced features like power cut prediction, a digital screen display with charging indicators, running load, and backup time. This state-of-the-art product is designed to ensure that users can run their day, their way, with unparalleled efficiency and reliability.

Mr. Gurpreet Bhatia, MD & CEO of Livguard Energy Technology Pvt Ltd, commented on the TVC, stating, “We understand our consumers and acknowledge their role in uplifting their loved ones. Our goal is to ensure that our products help them, and their families achieve energy independence, fostering their progress. We know that our consumers see their success as a blend of personal growth and their family’s achievements. They go beyond just providing resources—they actively help their families succeed.”

He added, “In this film, we’ve strengthened our commitment to trust and deepened our connection with our customers. Through the #banokisikienergy campaign, we highlight our mission to support families with reliable, smart, and AI-powered end-to-end energy solutions.”

Livguard’s campaign, with its powerful narrative and innovative products, aims to resonate deeply with consumers, reinforcing the brand’s position as a trusted ally in the quest for energy independence and family well-being. The new TVC can be viewed here.