Amazon Pantry expands services to over 300 cities In India

Amazon Pantry, a curated grocery and everyday essentials delivery program by Amazon recently announced expansion into 300 cities in India. Amazon Pantry’s expansion will now enable customers across 10,000 pin codes to buy groceries and all the household essentials from a selection of 3000 products from more than 200 brands.

Saurabh Srivastava, Director- Category Management of Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are committed to be an everything and everyday marketplace for our customers and constantly focus on increasing selection, convenience, ease and speed of delivery across the country. Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it fulfils their grocery demands and gives them significant savings. With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities & towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials.”









Amazon Pantry claims people can now shop online for all the essentials at great prices with savings up to 35% and also get them delivered at their doorsteps within 1-2 days. The new cities covered include Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi.

People living in select cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune can also schedule their pantry orders as per their wish. In last few months, Amazon has added hundreds of towns like Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Fatehabad in Haryana and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in this programme.

With still many state areas under a lockdown or restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic Amazon Pantry to poised to have more and more customers use the platform.