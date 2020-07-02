Dell Precision 5550 mobile workstation launched in India

Dell has announced the launch of its Dell Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India, assuring to offer mission-critical reliability and more power in a smaller design. It perfectly balances power, style and mobility in a beautifully-designed thin and light package weighing 1.84 kilograms with a 92% display/body ratio. With the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ and Xeon® (up to 8-cores) processors combined with up to NVIDIA® Quadro T2000 (4GB) graphics; the Precision 5550 workstation can handle applications for 3D design and modelling, simulation & analysis, rendering etc. with ease.

Commenting on the launch of Precision 5550, Brand Director & Client Solutions Group of Dell Technologies India, Vivekanand Manjeri said, “Customers across industries with design-intensive workloads will find value in the Precision 5550 mobile workstations. From fast rendering to detailed visualizations and complex simulations, the Precision 5550 is a perfect combination of power and style, with the latest hardware and software components, thermal innovations and intelligent features, Creative users across industries will appreciate this workstation.”









It also features a top bezel infrared camera for maximum screen real estate and an improved video conferencing experience. With the massive memory and expansive storage options, Precision 5550 workstation can handle applications for 3D design and modelling, simulation & analysis, rendering.

Key features of Precision 5550

Design – 6% smaller than the previous generations with 90% display ratio.

Innovation– with IR camera at the top of the bezel and blue light sensor and advanced thermal cooling innovation where users can keep the system running cool and quiet

Visual Experience-It boasts of up to HDR400 and it provides desired colour accuracy.

Reliability – independent software vendors certification

Dell Reliable Memory Technology Pro – enables users to detect and edit memory errors in real-time.

Enhanced security – Users can close the shutter to physically block the camera or open it when they want to during video conference or take photos

Ports for demanding professional software – Features 2 Type C Thunderbolt ports for super-fast data transfers

Intelligence – Dell Optimizer for Precision is a built-in AI platform that adapts to users’ preferences to create a smarter, personalized and productive experience. With AI-based features like ExpressResponse, ExpressCharge and intelligent Audio, the AI improves battery life, performance levels and refines the overall sound experience

The Dell Precision 5550 workstation starts at Rs.1,29,999 excluding GST and for more details visit their website.