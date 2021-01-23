American Pistachio Growers announces Luke Coutinho as Lifestyle Ambassador in India

The American Pistachio Growers (APG) has announced health and fitness icon, Luke Coutinho, as its Lifestyle Ambassador in India at a Virtual Knowledge Session on immunity building properties in pistachios.

Ron Verdonk, Minister Counselor for Agriculture, at the US Embassy in New Delhi, expressed delight that Luke Coutinho, who is an icon and known especially for his commitment to nutrition, fitness and holistic lifestyle is recommending American pistachios. “The Indian food sector is poised for exponential growth and we are constantly exploring opportunities to serve Indian consumers with high-quality, healthy, wholesome and safe products from the US,” he said. “Pistachios are a natural fit in the market. We strongly believe in the quality and value of US agricultural products which comply in quality with the demands of the Indian marketplace.” Verdonk pointed out that both India and the United States recognize the need to encourage healthier lifestyles through exercise and diet to combat malnutrition and other public health challenges.









Luke Coutinho said he is happy to be associated with American Pistachio Growers. “Indians have always used pistachios as a garnish on desserts, and biryanis etc. It is time we become more aware about this amazing nut and make American grown pistachios a part of our dail diet,” he said. “Because pistachios are a complete protein and people will be shocked to know that a handful of these nuts have the same amount of protein as an egg. This is great news for vegetarians and those looking for plant-based protein sources. Pistachios also have one of the lowest calorific value of all commonly consumed nuts.”

Dr Mike Roussell, Nutrition Consultant and Adviser to Men’s Health Magazine, highlighted that as per the International Food Information Council’s year-end survey, one in three people report their eating habits have become healthier over the past year. “Also, over 22 per cent respondents report that their choices affect their mental and physical health. Adding nutritious foods like pistachios to the diet can help give your body more vital vitamins and minerals to help your immune system function at its best.”

Sumit Saran, India representative of the APG, pointed out that India is a growth market for American grown pistachios. “India itself does not produce any pistachios. However, as awareness about pistachios and its health benefits increase, we are seeing continuous growth in demand.”