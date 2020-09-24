Apple Store opens virtual doors in India

Apple Inc. marked a retail first with the official launch of its online store in India. Its previous attempts had failed due to government restrictions on production sourcing and import/export rules. Apple had previously been selling its products through third-party sellers and online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart. Now, with the relaxation in foreign direct investment guidelines, Apple is opened its online store.









The online store delivers a full array of products and support services directly to customers in India. Customers can take advantage of a range of purchase options via credit and debit cards, easy monthly installments (EMI), RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery. There are discounts for university students, parents, lecturers and school staff as well.

Moreover, customers can exchange eligible iPhone and select Samsung and OnePlus handsets for credit toward a new iPhone. An official statement says that this scheme presents Apple’s premium hardware at a lower price, a move that could drive sales in a country known for its price conscious consumers. Furthermore, customers will be able to access personalized shopping support and service through a dedicated website. Apple experts or specialists would be available to assist customers with retail orders, device set up, product information in English and Hindi languages.

The smartphone giant is also offering a signature gift wrap and personalized engraving on select products. The statement highlighted that AirPods can be emblazoned with emoji or text in English, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, and Telegu. And engraving is available for iPad and Apple Pencil but restricted to English text. In regards to Mac, customers can configure Macs to order. AppleCare+ extends India’s standard two-year limited warranty and adds accidental damage coverage as well.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, orders are being processed and fulfilled through free, no-contact delivery options.