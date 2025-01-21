Trump’s Executive Orders, Day One Shockwave: Pardons, TikTok, Climate Change and a Bold ‘America First’ Reset

On his first day back in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump quickly implemented a sweeping set of executive orders that reflect his campaign promises and reignite debates over his governance style. These moves, which cover immigration and energy policies as well as foreign relations and federal restructuring, signal a determined effort to reassert his “America First” agenda.

Pardons and Legal Controversies

In a controversial decision, Donald Trump’s executive orders issued pardons to approximately 1,500 individuals convicted or charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Framing the pardons as a stance against the “weaponization” of federal law enforcement, Trump also directed the Justice Department to cease cases against his supporters. Critics argue this undermines the impartiality of the justice system, while supporters hail it as a step toward addressing alleged political bias.

Economic Directives and TikTok’s Future

Trump signed memoranda aimed at reducing consumer inflation by easing regulatory constraints on oil and natural gas production. This includes opening up Alaskan reserves for expanded fossil fuel extraction, a move he argues will lower consumer costs.

In a high-profile move, Trump temporarily paused a congressional ban on TikTok, advocating for a U.S.-based acquisition to safeguard national security while maintaining access to the popular app. This decision reflects a nuanced departure from his earlier stance, blending economic and cultural considerations.

A Return to Trump “America First” Isolationism

Trump reinstated his “America First” foreign policy by withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and ordering a review of foreign aid spending. Such actions aim to reduce U.S. engagement in global initiatives and refocus resources domestically. In symbolic gestures, Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and reverted Denali back to its original name, Mount McKinley, emphasizing his preference for traditional nomenclature.

Immigration and National Security Crackdowns

Donald Trump reinstated stringent immigration policies by reversing Biden-era priorities. His administration once again made every undocumented individual a priority for deportation and declared a national emergency at the southern border. Plans to station U.S. troops along the border and restrict asylum and refugee admissions reflect an aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.

AMERICA IS BACK. 🇺🇸 Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. pic.twitter.com/cCuSV8Q44Z — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) January 20, 2025

A potentially unconstitutional move to end birthright citizenship has also been introduced, likely triggering legal battles given its conflict with the Fourteenth Amendment. Meanwhile, Trump dismantled Biden’s CBP One app, which facilitated legal entry for migrants, signalling a return to his hardline border policies.

On national security, Trump revoked the security clearances of several prominent figures, including former CIA and national security officials. This action targets individuals perceived as adversaries, raising concerns over the politicization of security policies.

Energy Policy and Climate Change

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords marked his intent to reverse Joe Biden’s environmental policies. Declaring an energy emergency, he prioritized fossil fuel production, effectively sidelining efforts to transition to renewable energy. His administration also vowed to eliminate Biden’s electric vehicle initiatives, underscoring a commitment to traditional energy sectors.

Restructuring Federal Bureaucracy

Trump enacted a federal hiring freeze while bolstering the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk. Though not a formal government agency, Elon Musk’s role signals a drive toward privatization and cost-cutting in federal operations. Critics warn this could undermine public services, while proponents view it as an innovative approach to bureaucracy.

Social Policies: DEI and Transgender Rights

Reversing Joe Biden-era diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Trump ordered the termination of related programs across federal agencies. He also rolled back protections for transgender individuals, defining gender based on biological sex and segregating federal facilities accordingly. This shift aligns with his campaign rhetoric but has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates.

Implications and Reactions

Trump’s rapid-fire executive orders reflect his commitment to delivering on campaign promises and reversing his predecessor’s policies. While supporters view his actions as a bold affirmation of conservative principles, critics warn they could deepen divisions and provoke legal and societal challenges.

As Donald Trump embarks on his second term, these initial decisions set the stage for a polarizing presidency that will likely reshape the political landscape in the years to come.