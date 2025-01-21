Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump’s Executive Orders, Day One Shockwave: Pardons, TikTok, Climate Change and a Bold ‘America First’ Reset

Trump’s Executive Orders, Day One Shockwave Pardons, TikTok, Climate Change and a Bold ‘America First’ Reset DOGE Elon musk

Trump Presidency

Trump’s Executive Orders, Day One Shockwave: Pardons, TikTok, Climate Change and a Bold ‘America First’ Reset

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

On his first day back in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump quickly implemented a sweeping set of executive orders that reflect his campaign promises and reignite debates over his governance style. These moves, which cover immigration and energy policies as well as foreign relations and federal restructuring, signal a determined effort to reassert his “America First” agenda.

Pardons and Legal Controversies

In a controversial decision, Donald Trump’s executive orders issued pardons to approximately 1,500 individuals convicted or charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Framing the pardons as a stance against the “weaponization” of federal law enforcement, Trump also directed the Justice Department to cease cases against his supporters. Critics argue this undermines the impartiality of the justice system, while supporters hail it as a step toward addressing alleged political bias.

Economic Directives and TikTok’s Future

Trump signed memoranda aimed at reducing consumer inflation by easing regulatory constraints on oil and natural gas production. This includes opening up Alaskan reserves for expanded fossil fuel extraction, a move he argues will lower consumer costs.

In a high-profile move, Trump temporarily paused a congressional ban on TikTok, advocating for a U.S.-based acquisition to safeguard national security while maintaining access to the popular app. This decision reflects a nuanced departure from his earlier stance, blending economic and cultural considerations.

A Return to Trump “America First” Isolationism

Trump reinstated his “America First” foreign policy by withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and ordering a review of foreign aid spending. Such actions aim to reduce U.S. engagement in global initiatives and refocus resources domestically. In symbolic gestures, Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and reverted Denali back to its original name, Mount McKinley, emphasizing his preference for traditional nomenclature.

Immigration and National Security Crackdowns

Donald Trump reinstated stringent immigration policies by reversing Biden-era priorities. His administration once again made every undocumented individual a priority for deportation and declared a national emergency at the southern border. Plans to station U.S. troops along the border and restrict asylum and refugee admissions reflect an aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.

A potentially unconstitutional move to end birthright citizenship has also been introduced, likely triggering legal battles given its conflict with the Fourteenth Amendment. Meanwhile, Trump dismantled Biden’s CBP One app, which facilitated legal entry for migrants, signalling a return to his hardline border policies.

On national security, Trump revoked the security clearances of several prominent figures, including former CIA and national security officials. This action targets individuals perceived as adversaries, raising concerns over the politicization of security policies.

Energy Policy and Climate Change

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords marked his intent to reverse Joe Biden’s environmental policies. Declaring an energy emergency, he prioritized fossil fuel production, effectively sidelining efforts to transition to renewable energy. His administration also vowed to eliminate Biden’s electric vehicle initiatives, underscoring a commitment to traditional energy sectors.

Restructuring Federal Bureaucracy

Trump enacted a federal hiring freeze while bolstering the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk. Though not a formal government agency, Elon Musk’s role signals a drive toward privatization and cost-cutting in federal operations. Critics warn this could undermine public services, while proponents view it as an innovative approach to bureaucracy.

Social Policies: DEI and Transgender Rights

Reversing Joe Biden-era diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Trump ordered the termination of related programs across federal agencies. He also rolled back protections for transgender individuals, defining gender based on biological sex and segregating federal facilities accordingly. This shift aligns with his campaign rhetoric but has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates.

Implications and Reactions

Trump’s rapid-fire executive orders reflect his commitment to delivering on campaign promises and reversing his predecessor’s policies. While supporters view his actions as a bold affirmation of conservative principles, critics warn they could deepen divisions and provoke legal and societal challenges.

As Donald Trump embarks on his second term, these initial decisions set the stage for a polarizing presidency that will likely reshape the political landscape in the years to come.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence Lilavati Hospital Eliyama Philip

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
By January 17, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
David Lynch America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet Eraserhead Twin Peaks Dune Blue Velvet Lost Highway , Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire

David Lynch: America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence Lilavati Hospital Eliyama Philip

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
By January 17, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy Ted Lasso Scrubs Bill Lawrence

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
New Kanye West 'Ye' Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online_Ty Dolla _ Vultures 2_Kai Cenat_Preacher Man

Hip Hop/ Rap

New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...