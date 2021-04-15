Etrio partners with Zypp Electric to boost up 3-wheelers fleet

Etrio has collaborated with the largest 2-wheeler logistics start-up, Zypp Electric to scale up the latter’s last-mile delivery with a 3-wheelers fleet. Under this association, 100 Etrio flagship brand Touro three-wheelers are going to be operational soon and this will scale up to 1000 three-wheelers in the next six to eight months.









Zypp will deploy Etrio’s Touro Mini in Delhi NCR – Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. This will further be bolstered by presence across geographies in India. Etrio will provide end-to-end service support through its dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime.

Deepak MV, Co-Founder and CEO of Etrio, said since the launch of Touro early this year, we have seen a phenomenal response coming in from both institutional and retail customers. “Touro Mini sets a new standard in the e-rickshaw/e-loader category and the positive feedback on the product has bolstered our efforts to build best-in-class products for the last mile delivery market. Our association with Zypp Electric is a major stride in our mission to electrifying intra-city logistics. We are delighted to partner with Zypp Electric with this product offering and are committed to providing the best of service to upscale their three-wheeler fleet and to our overarching goal to become an undisputed market leader in this category.”

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric, said Zypp is a leading and largest two-wheeler logistic brand, boosting last-mile deliveries through its robust fleet and cutting edge technology via App and dashboards to all its partners. “Zypp wanted to go a step further and do an alliance with a strong OEM in the three-wheeler segment where partnering with Etrio has been a great decision. Etrio being a leading OEM in the three-wheeler segment in recent years, Zypp and Etrio share some great synergies and we are looking forward to scaling this up with both L3 and L5 models to serve the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment.”

Zypp Electric is touted to be the largest last-mile delivery EV player with a fleet of 1000+ e-scooters and now their entry into three-wheelers suggests that their stronghold in the market to capture the last-mile delivery market is wider and deeper. They partner across e-commerce, e-grocery, hyperlocal delivery merchants and deliver over 3 lac shipments daily. Adding three-wheelers extends their footprint and options for their customers to cover medium to large size shipments too. Some of their customers for which Touro would be deployed include Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, Apollo Pharmacy etc.