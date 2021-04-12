FM Logistic to deploy electric vehicles in Bengaluru for WayCool Foods

FM Logistic India on Monday said it will deploy electric three-wheelers for intra-city deliveries in Bengaluru for agri-commerce company, WayCool Foods. The Pune-based third party logistics (3PL) services provider will be helping WayCool to carry out hyper local deliveries to local kirana stores, supermarkets as well as end consumers in Bengaluru, it said in a release. WayCool is a leading player in FMCG and food segments. FM Logistic is also looking to deploy at least 50 EVs(electric vehicles) in its operations and expand geographical areas under its green distribution network by the year end, according to the release.









At FM Logistic, sustainability is at the heart of our operations. When WayCool approached us to help them to develop a green network, we were excited to be able to provide them with a green distribution offer to help fulfill their delivery commitments within city limits. “We are committed to reducing the impact of our business activities on the environment. We are focussed on helping our customers to develop and maintain a sustainable supply chain, said Alexander Amine Soufiani, Managing Director – FM Logistic India.

The newly-launched EVs are part of FM’s initial pilot to check for their effectiveness to carry out urban and hyper local deliveries, the company said, adding these vehicles will be used to carry out intra-city deliveries for their customers in the FMCG, food, pharma and retail segments. Our partnership with FM Logistic is another step towards advancing fleet electrification. To start, we will have EVs constituting 5 per cent of our total fleet and will continue to increase it, Amrit Bajpai, COO, WayCool Foods, said. WayCool is committed towards sustainable actions and innovations to drive efficiency across the agri-commerce value chain, he added. A key 3PL player in the domestic market, FM Logistic has a presence over 90 locations and manages over six million sq. ft. of warehousing space, providing warehousing and distribution logistics services for the FMCG, retail, automotive, e-commerce, engineering, telecom and pharma segments, among others.