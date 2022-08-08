EVeium, an Indian brand of premium EVs, has launched a new experience hub in Bengaluru. It will showcase its products to potential customers and expose them to the technology behind the array of products offered by the brand.

The experience hub is situated in the heart of Bengaluru city at Indiranagar and lies in proximity to popular showrooms and eateries. Owned by DPS Business Associates under the dealership name ‘Moto Ace’, it will exhibit a scintillating range of vehicles by the brand. Named ‘EVeium – Moto Ace’, the experience hub will exhibit all premium electric scooters by the brand.

One of the best-selling e-scooters by the brand is named Cosmo, which comes with a top speed of 65 Kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge. It is priced at Rs. 1,39,200. Another popular e-scooter by EVeium is Comet, which costs Rs. 1,84,900. It boasts of a top speed of 85 Kmph and can travel a phenomenal 150 km on a single charge. Those looking at high-end e-scooters can opt for Czar. It also has a top speed of 85 Kmph and a range of 150 km on a single charge. Its ex-showroom (India) price is Rs. 2,07,700.

The experience hub was launched in presence of Sunil Patil, an Ex-member of the legislative council of the Bijapur constituency, Smt. Kavitha, ACP, Traffic East, Mr. B. Shiv Shanker, President, DSS, Karnataka, Mr, Sameer Moidin, Co-Founder & Partner, EVeium.

“It is important for us to cater to the audience in Bangalore, which is one of the most aware cities in terms of EVs. The city has proved the innovation hub for EVs and we could not be more excited about our foray here,” Mr. Sameer Moidin, Co-Founder & Partner, EVeium, said at the launch. “We aim at spreading our wings further in the city and gradually across the state. We have got a good response from other cities, and expect nothing less as we make a mark in the Silicon Valley of India,” he added.

EVeium will focus on exhibiting the technology embedded in its vehicles and busting prevalent myths associated with EVs. They also intend to promote the concept of eMobility in India.

“Entire nation is working hard towards achieving the e-Mobility mission. This is the time when we all need to get together for the adoption of EVs to achieve this mission by our government,” said Mr. Sunil Patil, an Ex-member of the legislative council of the Bijapur constituency in Karnataka. “Brands like Eveium will be the major contributor to this revolution. With the premium range by the brand, even the niche will be able to explore electric vehicles and gradually adapt to it,” he added.

EVeium is an electric 2-wheeler EV brand under the Ellysium Automotives. It intends to incorporate clean energy and a sustainable ecosystem for the easy adoption of a futuristic. It also seems to encourage a safe way of electric commuting, that is sustainable and durable at the same time. For this initiative, EVeium had partnered with Moto Ace Group, which is starting its maiden venture with this experience hub.

On the launch, Devkaran Benedict, Founder of Moto Ace told the media: “A lot of brands have been providing customers with compromised products. Amidst this, we were on a look for something premium and quality. EVeium’s products and technology fit the bill just right. We are glad to have partnered with the brand which leads the space in terms of innovation, style and prestige.”

The brand targets to launch two more dealerships in the city of Bengaluru in near future.