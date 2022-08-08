Electric vehicle start-up GT Force on Tuesday announced the launch of two new scooter models, GT Soul and GT One.

GT Soul, priced at Rs. 49,996, is an e-scooter in the slow-speed category with a top speed of 25 kilometres per hour. It is primarily aimed to serve short-distance travel needs. It is available in two versions- Lead 48V 28Ah and Lithium 48V 24Ah batteries. The former offers a range of 50-60 kilometres, while the latter can travel up to 60-65 kilometres per charge. This model comes with a highly insulated BLDC motor and is built on a high-strength tubular frame.

With a weight of 95kg, GT Soul has a loading capacity of 130 kg, a seat height of 760mm, and an exceptional ground clearance of 185mm. Other key features include central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, and reverse mode. GT Soul is available in four colours: red, black, white and silver The product comes with an 18-month motor warranty, one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium-ion battery warranty.

“At GT Force, we have always believed in a sustainable and comfortable mode of private transportation that is accessible to everyone. We hope that our new products will contribute to the nation’s growing preference for electric two-wheeler vehicles,” said Mr Mukesh Taneja, CO-Founder and CEO of GT-Force, at the launch event.

The other variant launched by the company is named the GT One. It is aimed at the needs of families, women, and children. Priced at Rs. 59,800, it also lies in the slow-speed category, with a top speed of 25 kilometres per hour. GT One too is available in Lead 48V 24Ah and Lithium 48V 28Ah batteries, with a range of 50-60 kilometres on Lead and 60-65 kilometres on Lithium per charge. Just like the GT Soul, this model is also built on a high-strength tubular frame.

It differs from GT Soul in riding comfort, it includes a front hydraulic and telescopic rear double shocker with dual-tube technology. It also had an increased loading capacity of 140 kg. With a seat height of 725mm and a ground clearance of 155mm, it strives to fulfil the requirements of city dwellers. Among its many features include central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode, mobile charging, and a cruise control system. GT One is available in four colours: Matt Red, black, white and silver. It comes with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium battery warranty.

“We want to make EVs accessible and affordable so that they can address travel challenges in every corner of the country. The stylish new models of the GT Force range are outfitted with technologically advanced formulas and eco-friendly features which are preferred by our new generation,” Mr Taneja said. His company, GT Force, was established to revolutionize the electric scooter market in India and runs manufacturing units in Manesar, Gurgaon. They aimed at moving the two-wheeler industry forward in a more sustainable mode of transportation.

With a manufacturing capacity of 5000 units per month, GT-Force has already expanded its distributor network to 80 cities with over 100 dealerships. The company has a strong presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.