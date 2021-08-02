EVTRIC Motors, a new venture in electric vehicle space, has launched two electric scooters in the slow speed category – EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE for Indian consumers at an affordable price of ex-showroom INR 64,994 and 67,996 respectively. The company announced these products in line with its initiative to join the ongoing e-mobility mission in India.









The e-scooters are targeted at the young and family audience of India that is inclined towards responsible commutation and environment-friendly practices. PAPL, an India-based Automation Company recently launched EVTRIC Motors to fuel the ongoing electric vehicle revolution in India, with its expertise in the automation space.

The company intends to work towards providing users with the finest array of EV offerings including bicycles, electric scooters, EV motorcycles and electric three-wheelers. The EVTRIC AXIS is available in four scintillating colors including Mercury white, Persian red, Lemon yellow and Emperor grey to go with the spirit of the youth. The EVTRIC RIDE designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian families allows more seating space, and is available in striking colors – Deep Cerulean Blue, Persian Red, Silver, Nobel Grey, Mercury White.

The e-scooter comes with a detachable lithum-ion battery option that provides the users with the convenience of charging. The scooters have a loading capacity of 150kgs, clocking a motor power of 250W. Both the e-scooters take around 3.5 hours of charging time for a full battery, covering a distance of over 75 km on a single charge, with a top speed of 25km/hr.

The products offer a host of lucrative features including LED headlamps, robotic welding chassis, side stand sensor, 12-inch tubeless tyre with 190mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads. The e-scooters also enhance the user’s experience of an EV, with the unique reverse park assist function, thus making it a feature-loaded machine.

The EVTRIC brand is offering 2+ years battery warranty with a range of unique features.