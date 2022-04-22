Nitin Gadkari warns EV makers against faulty vehicles

Amid multiple reports of mishaps involving electric scooters over the last few months, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has ordered the formation of an expert committee that will launch a probe into the matter and suggest remedial steps. Gadkari also asked the companies to offer a product recall of EVs from defective batches immediately and warned them of imposing heavy penalty if they fail to do so.









“Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.

“We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps,” the Union Minister said in a string of tweets.

Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 21, 2022

Based on the report,the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies, he said adding that the quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles will also be issued soon.

Also Read: Everstage raises USD13 million Series A from Elevation Capital

“If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” he added.

Earlier this month, a video of an Ola electric scooter that was ablaze also went viral on the internet. Soon after, a burning Okinawa Autotech Pvt bike killed two people.