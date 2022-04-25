Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Zypp Electric raises USD1 mn in debt funding, to deploy 1.5 lakh e-scooters by 2025

Zypp Electric secures USD1 million in debt funding

Business

Zypp Electric raises USD1 mn in debt funding, to deploy 1.5 lakh e-scooters by 2025

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Hyperlocal and EV-based last mile delivery start-up Zypp Electric on Monday said it has raised USD 1 million in debt funding from Northern Arc to expand its EV fleet services. The company said it will utilise debt as a new expansion funnel along with current leasing strategy as they plan to deploy 1.5 lakh e-scooters in India by 2025.




“The start-up has now become the first EV logistics player to turn EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, positive while also recording a 5x revenue annually, Zypp said in a statement.

“As a growing start-up, the company has planned its cash-flow very tightly to meet the investor’s expectations and gain users’ trust,” it further stated.

Launched in 2017, the Gurugram-based start-up earlier in September last year raised USD 7 million in Series-A funding round.

Also Read: Amazon acquires women-focussed social commerce startup GlowRoad

Commenting on the fundraise, Akash Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said: “Zypp turning profitable is proof that we are on the right path and utilising our resources efficiently in the right direction… Further, Northern Arc is a highly respectable financial services platform, and NBFC, with $1Mn debt raised from them, we’ve added another level of growth at much better IRRs as we accelerate closer to our vision of 100 per cent EVs in the last mile in the country”.

Bama Balakrishnan, COO, Northern Arc Capital, said “We are delighted to partner with Zypp Electric in their mission to make last-mile logistics emission-free by using the ecosystem of Electric Vehicles and EV-based technology. It aligns well with our focus on supporting businesses that accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy”.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Flipkart signs MoU with Bengal govt to support artisans, weavers, handicraft makers

Flipkart signs MoU with Bengal govt to support artisans, weavers, handicraft makers
By April 25, 2022
TVS Motor Company joins hand with PETRONAS

TVS Motor Company joins hand with PETRONAS
By April 25, 2022
States seek pro-active policy, higher allocation to promote natural farming

States seek pro-active policy, higher allocation to promote natural farming
By April 25, 2022
Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments

Funding News

Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments
New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal

Agriculture

New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal
Builder.ai raises $100 mn in funding round led by Insight Partners

Funding News

Builder.ai raises $100 mn in funding round led by Insight Partners
To Top
Loading...