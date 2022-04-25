Connect with us

date 2022-04-25

TVS Motor Company joins hand with PETRONAS

Press Trust of India
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has joined hands with PETRONAS whereby the energy company will become the title partner of TVS Racing, the country’s first factory racing team.




Rebranded as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team, the outfit will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season.

PETRONAS is also set to supply its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta to the team which will participate in road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

“PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights,” TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan said in a statement.

PETRONAS Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream Datuk Sazali Hamzah said the company continues to make headway across the value chain in India.

“Today, we seal a stronger partnership with one of India’s most respected OEM, TVS Motor Company, with the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team launch. PETRONAS lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions,” he added.


