Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Honda launches new Activa at starting price of Rs 74,536

Honda launches new Activa at starting price of Rs 74,536

Auto

Honda launches new Activa at starting price of Rs 74,536

Press Trust of India
Published on

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched a new version of its Activa scooter which conforms to the upcoming stricter emission norms, with price starting at Rs 74,536 (ex-showroom Delhi).



The new Activa is compliant with on board diagnostics (OBD 2) and is being offered in three trims tagged at Rs 74,536, Rs 77,036 and Rs 80,537. HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said the Activa has undergone multiple avatars for meeting the ever-changing expectations of customers. “Today we unveil the new OBD2-compliant Activa with a host of segment first features offering more value to the customers,” he added.

Also read: B20 has important role to play; can be value adding for world, says N Chandrasekaran

From April this year, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions. In a scenario where the emissions exceed the parameters, the device will indicate through warning lights that the vehicle be submitted for a service.

HMSI leads the gasoline powered scooter segment in the country with a market share of 56 per cent. The new Activa comes with various new features like the smart key which enables the customer to easily locate the vehicle.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Pheal Empowers Physical Therapists with a New-Age App Backed by INR 2.25 Crores Seed Funding

Funding News

Pheal Empowers Physical Therapists with a New-Age App Backed by INR 2.25 Crores Seed Funding
NDTV's takeover by Adani: Is there a question to be asked on Indian media independence?

Opinion

NDTV’s takeover by Adani: Is there a question to be asked on media independence? 
INT. makes strategic investment in remote development SaaS startup Codebuddy

Funding News

INT. makes strategic investment in SaaS startup Codebuddy
To Top
Loading...