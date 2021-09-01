Honda reports 49 pc increase in domestic sales at 11,177 units in August

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 49 per cent increase in domestic sales at 11,177 units in August as compared with the same month last year. The company had sold 7,509 units in the domestic market in August 2020, HCIL said in a statement. Exports stood at 2,262 units last month as compared with 450 units in August 2020, it added.









“Positive sales momentum and overall strong demand helped us to achieve good volumes with the onset of the festive season. The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities,” HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

The company’s best-seller model — Amaze, which has been launched in its latest avatar last month, drove commendable sales volume with 6,591 units and reinforced its position as the most preferred family sedan in India, he added. While we are quite optimistic on the demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply-side issues affecting the industry and any future COVID-related disruptions, Goel said.