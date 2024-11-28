Mahindra BE 6e vs. Tata Curvv EV: Which Electric SUV Dominates the Roads?

India’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape has seen remarkable innovations, and two models stand out in the affordable SUV category: the Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV. Both vehicles cater to modern sensibilities with coupe SUV designs, competitive pricing, and impressive features. Here’s a detailed comparison of their specifications, performance, dimensions, and overall appeal.









Powertrain and Performance

The Mahindra BE 6e leads in powertrain specifications. Its base model features a 59 kWh battery paired with a 231 bhp rear-wheel-drive (RWD) motor, while the top variant delivers 286 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. This setup enables a swift 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.7 seconds.

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv EV starts with a smaller 45 kWh battery and 150 bhp front-wheel-drive (FWD) motor. Even the higher-spec 55 kWh variant peaks at 167 bhp and 215 Nm, taking 8.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h. The BE 6e’s RWD configuration adds an element of driving fun, which is currently rare in mainstream EVs in India.

Range and Charging

The range is a critical factor for EVs, and the BE 6e again has an edge. It offers an impressive real-world range of over 500 km (with a 79 kWh battery variant) and a staggering ARAI-claimed range of 682 km. In contrast, the Tata Curvv EV’s larger 55 kWh battery delivers a modest 502 km under MIDC conditions and approximately 425 km in real-world scenarios.

When it comes to charging, Mahindra dominates with support for up to 175 kW DC fast charging, compared to Tata’s 75 kW. The BE 6e also provides AC charging options of 7.2 kW and 11.2 kW, while the Curvv EV includes a 7.2 kW charger as standard.

Dimensions and Design

The Mahindra BE 6e is a larger vehicle, measuring 61 mm longer and 97 mm wider than the Tata Curvv EV. Its wheelbase is 215 mm longer, offering more cabin space. However, the Curvv EV is slightly taller, giving it a more upright profile. Despite its larger size, the BE 6e maintains a smaller turning radius of 10 meters, enhancing manoeuvrability.

Storage-wise, the Curvv EV boasts a larger boot capacity of 500 litres compared to the BE 6e’s 455 litres. However, Mahindra compensates with a 45-litre frunk, while Curvv’s frunk is limited to 11.5 litres.

Pricing and Warranty

The Mahindra BE 6e starts at ₹18.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Curvv EV is slightly more affordable at ₹17.5 lakh. Mahindra’s offer of a lifetime warranty for initial buyers (non-transferable) is a major advantage over Tata’s eight-year or 1,60,000 km battery warranty.

Verdict

For those seeking superior performance, range, and features, the Mahindra BE 6e emerges as the clear winner. However, the Tata Curvv EV’s affordability and practical dimensions make it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers. Both vehicles represent the future of electric mobility in India, catering to diverse consumer preferences.