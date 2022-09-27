Simpl announced a partnership with CCAvenue for a seamless checkout experience. Through this collaboration, millions of customers will now enjoy Simpl’s frictionless checkout and pay later facility on CCAvenue’s vast payment stack.

Simpl, India’s favourite checkout partner, is a seamless and convenient checkout option to be offered by Infibeam Avenues’ digital payments solution CCAvenue. The digital payment gateway comprises 200+ payment options on its next-gen payments processing platform.

Poor UX at checkout and speed break the customer’s online journey while bringing inefficiencies to retailers. With this synergistic partnership, both these challenges are resolved. For merchants, Simpl significantly increases cart conversions and reduces shopping cart abandonments. With Simpl, merchants unlock benefits such as conversion rate up by 65 percern and double order frequency.









“Merchants love Simpl because we allow unbundling of product discovery. Product discovery takes on new significance as Indian consumers throng e-commerce sites seeking speed and convenience at checkout. Seamless checkout elevates customer’s shopping experience while significantly reducing cart abandonments, decreasing dependence on cash on delivery and removing inefficiencies for retailers,” said Nitya Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Simpl.

Simpl is a consumer experience platform providing a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers 1-click checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. Through Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with an easy, safe, and intuitive user experience.

Indian consumers will continue to prefer online shopping due to the convenience, speed and mobile-first nature of e-commerce. But if e-tailers are unable to provide a frictionless shopping experience, they will experience high cart abandonments. India’s cart abandonment rate is at 51%, and this fluctuates during festive seasons and holidays. For merchants, the situation is exacerbated due to a high dependence on cash on delivery (CoD).

CCAvenue, the flagship brand of Infibeam Avenues Limited, is a PCI DSS 3.2.1 compliant payments platform for eCommerce businesses in India. The organization serves millions of merchants spread across verticals such as Retail, Travel, Real Estate, Telecommunication, Government departments, and Utility billers, Hospitality, Education and Healthcare.

As much as 60 percent of Indian consumers prefer CoD in urban areas, which can go as high as 90 percent in rural regions. This implies a trust issue leading to inefficiencies for retailers – high returns and cart abandonment, low transaction volumes and frequency.

UX at checkout and trust are two of the biggest roadblocks to the massive adoption of eCommerce in India. Simpl’s easy-to-integrate SDK enables any online retailer to provide their customers with a seamless checkout and charge after delivery. This significantly increases conversion rates and reduces CoD dependence.

Bangalore-headquartered Simpl provides a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It allows merchants to build deep relationships with their end consumers rooted in trust, one transaction at a time. With more than 20,000 available merchants and millions of approved users pan-India, Simpl provides consumers with an easy, safe, and intuitive user experience.

“We are thrilled to announce that Simpl is now live on our platform”, said Mr. T. Nandakumar Menon, Vice President – Alliances and Operations, Infibeam Avenues Ltd. “Our merchants will now be able to reach out to a larger universe comprising millions of Simpl’s users to drive revenue. They can provide customers with the convenience of a seamless checkout experience and the flexibility of easy repayment later. Seamless checkout is a huge boon for Indian eCommerce businesses, and hence CCAvenue will be adding more such options in the coming months and years,” he added.

“CCAvenue has always strived to provide its mammoth merchant base with the maximum number of payment options, so they do not miss out on any business opportunities,” he added.