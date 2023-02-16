BEL to manufacture Israel’s LORA ballistic missile for Indian Tri-services

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for domestic manufacture and supply of its Long Range Artillery Weapon System (LORA) for the Indian Tri-services.









The state-of-the-art strategic weapon system will be manufactured by BEL, as the prime contractor, based on the workshare arrangement with IAI.

The MoU, signed at the ongoing Aero India 2023 here, is an outcome of the growing partnership between India and Israel in the field of high technology strategic defence systems, and is in line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative for major weapon systems, a BEL statement said.

Developed by IAI’s ‘MALAM’ division, LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system which comprises a long-range ballistic missile, a unique launcher, a command and control system, and a ground/marine support system, it said. “The LORA system provides ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges with a precision level of 10 metres CEP (circular error probable)”, it added.