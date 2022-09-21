Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Benchmarks fall after 2-day gain; US Federal Reserve rate decision eyed

Benchmarks fall after 2-day gain; US Federal Reserve rate decision eyed

Business

Benchmarks fall after 2-day gain; US Federal Reserve rate decision eyed

Press Trust of India
Published on

Equity indices snapped their two-day rising streak on Wednesday amid mixed global market trends ahead of the keenly awaited US Fed interest rate decision.



The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 262.96 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 59,456.78. During the day, it tanked 444.34 points or 0.74 per cent to 59,275.40. The NSE Nifty went lower by 97.90 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,718.35. IndusInd Bank was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling 3.19 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, L&T, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s, TCS and Bharti Airtel.

Also read: Govt approves Rs 19,500-crore PLI scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and HDFC Bank were the gainers, climbing as much as 1.60 per cent. “Markets across the globe were trading with considerable volatility ahead of the Fed policy announcement. A 75 bps hike by Fed was factored in by the markets, while reports of mobilising Russian forces in Ukraine has escalated geopolitical tension and fears of rising inflation.

“Any military escalation will have a significant effect on the world and domestic economy. This will have an influence on the near-term trend of the global market and implications on local market can be high as it is trading at premium prices compared to the world,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, “Markets will first react to the Fed meet outcome in early trades on Thursday. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would add to the volatility. Amid all, indications are in the favour of further consolidation so we suggest traders to stay light and focus more on the risk management part.”

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.69 per cent and the midcap index fell by 0.63 per cent. Among the BSE sectoral indices, utilities fell by 2.31 per cent, power declined 2.19 per cent, commodities dipped 2.07 per cent, capital goods 1.36 per cent and oil & gas 1.33 per cent. FMCG emerged as the only gainer, jumping 1.14 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. European bourses were trading mostly higher in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 2.38 per cent to USD 92.78 per barrel. The rupee declined by 26 paise to close at 80.00 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers as they bought shares worth a net Rs 1,196.19 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with the BSE.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Govt norms ensure no one makes money in payments space, says Axis Bank head Amitabh Chaudhry

Govt norms ensure no one makes money in payments space, says Axis Bank head Amitabh Chaudhry
By September 21, 2022
Small-scale businesses taking advantage of the festive economy in the e-commerce boom

‘Small sellers taking advantage of festive economy in e-commerce boom’
By September 21, 2022
Benchmarks fall after 2-day gain; US Federal Reserve rate decision eyed

Benchmarks fall after 2-day gain; US Federal Reserve rate decision eyed
By September 21, 2022
Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital

Funding News

Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital
Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding

Funding News

Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding
BlackSoil crosses $300 million milestone, invests $40 million in Q1

Funding News

BlackSoil crosses $300 million milestone, invests $40 million in Q1
To Top
Loading...