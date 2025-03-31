Connect with us

Trump Tells NBC Not Joking about the Third-Term, Clashes with Putin

Trump Fuels Third-Term Speculation, Clashes with Putin Over Ukraine

Trump Presidency

Trump Tells NBC Not Joking about the Third-Term, Clashes with Putin

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Donald Trump has once again ignited controversy over his political future, suggesting that a third term in office is not entirely out of the question—despite the U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibiting it. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has also expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning of new sanctions if Russia fails to uphold a recent ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.

Trump Says He’s “Not Joking” About a Third Term

During an interview with NBC News, Trump stated that he “was not joking” about serving a third term. While he did not explicitly commit to seeking another run beyond 2028, he claimed that “a lot of people” want him to do so.

“We have a long way to go before we can even think about that,” Trump told reporters while aboard Air Force One on Sunday. When pressed further, he added, “There are methods” that could allow him to return to office for a third time, but he declined to elaborate.

One possibility Trump mentioned was that his Vice President, J.D. Vance, could run in 2028 and later hand over the presidency to him. However, such a strategy would likely face legal and constitutional challenges.

Under the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four-term presidency, a U.S. president cannot be elected more than twice. Additionally, the 12th Amendment states that anyone ineligible to be president cannot serve as vice president, further complicating any attempt at manoeuvring around the law.

Despite these constitutional barriers, some of Trump’s most devoted supporters have already begun laying the groundwork for a potential third term. A former Trump strategist, Steve Bannon, has openly encouraged Trump to run in 2028. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) also proposed an amendment to repeal the 22nd Amendment just days after Trump’s second inauguration.

Trump’s Rocky Relationship with Putin

In the same NBC News interview, Trump revealed that he is “pissed off” at Vladimir Putin over the Russian leader’s recent comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin recently stated that Ukraine should transition to a new government, escalating tensions amid the ongoing war. Donald Trump warned that if Russia does not cooperate with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, he will impose secondary sanctions on Russian oil. “If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault—which it might not be—there will be a 25% tariff on all Russian oil,” Donald Trump said.

He further clarified that any country buying oil from Russia could face restrictions on doing business in the United States.

Despite his harsh words, Trump maintained that he has a “very good relationship” with Putin, adding that they had spoken recently and that another conversation was planned for later this week.

What’s Next?

While Donald Trump remains focused on his current administration, his openness to a third term raises serious constitutional and political questions. As legal experts and lawmakers push back against the idea, Trump’s allies are already testing ways to keep his political dominance alive beyond 2028.

At the same time, Trump’s stance on Russia and Ukraine will continue to be closely watched, particularly as he threatens economic consequences against Putin’s regime. With tensions rising domestically and internationally, Trump’s 2028 ambitions and foreign policy decisions will remain hot-button issues in the months ahead.


