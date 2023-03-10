Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bira 91 raises USD 10 million

Bira 91 raises USD 10 million

Business

Bira 91 raises USD 10 million

Press Trust of India
Published on

Homegrown beer maker Bira 91 on Thursday said it has raised USD 10 million (over Rs 80 crore) from Japan’s MUFG Bank Ltd to aid ramping up of production, bolster supply chain and enhance innovation.



The investment comes after the company recently raised USD 70 million in Series-D funding round, led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings Co, Bira 91 said in a statement. On its investment in the Indian brewer, MUFG Bank Executive Officer Yasuhide Hayashi said the Indian beer market is booming, fuelled by factors such as changing consumer lifestyle, a growing preference for the alcoholic beverage and brand consciousness regarding imported and premium beers.

Also read: Luru Secures $1.4 Mn Seed Round from India Quotient and Gemba Capital

“With this partnership, we are eager to work with the Bira 91 team to further their growth story and enhance their footprint in India as well as across the globe,” Hayashi added. Bira 91 CEO Ankur Jain said the partnership with Japan’s largest bank MUFG Bank can help Bira 91 tap into global pools of capital as it continues on its growth journey. Currently, the company has five manufacturing facilities in India. It has a presence across 550 towns and 18 countries worldwide.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Will sign an MoU on semiconductor sector: Raimondo

Will sign an MoU on semiconductor sector: Raimondo
By March 10, 2023

IppoPay strategically invests $500,000 in I-CampusBuddy
By March 10, 2023
91Springboard partners with Government of Maharashtra for the launch of government’s new initiative, Maharashtra Virtual Incubation Center (MVIC)

91Springboard partners with Government of Maharashtra for MVIC
By March 10, 2023
Inheritance tech startup Legacy Next to onboard 100 large corporates by 2023

Business

Legacy Next to onboard 100 large corporates by 2023
HRTech platform HireSure.ai raises $2.5 mn seed funding from YCombintor, Binny Bansal’s Three State Capital

Business

HRTech platform HireSure.ai raises $2.5 million seed funding
From sickness to health to building a business together, meet these couple-preneurs disrupting the startup sector in India

Business

These couples are disrupting the Indian startup sector
To Top
Loading...