Delhi High Court dismisses Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit against 5G roll out, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

The Delhi High Court has dismissed actor Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in India. The Court imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs for filing the “defective and vexatious” civil suit against 5G rollout, Live Law reported.









Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs — Chawla and two others — have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court’s time. Taking note of Juhi Chawla’s decision to share the link of the 5G hearing on her social media platforms, the Court observed that the lawsuit was likely for ‘publicity’.

“The suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons,” the Court said.

The court also issued contempt notices against unknown persons and asked the Delhi Police to identify them. After pronouncement of order, Chawla’s counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.

The court also questioned Chawla for filing the suit without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

“Did you approach the government with a representation? If yes, is there any denial?,” the court asked to which the plaintiffs’ counsel replied in negative.

The court also asked as to why as many as 33 parties have been added to the plaint and said it is not permitted under the law.

“It is not the sweet will of the plaintiff to join as many parties and cause of action. Please see the memo of parties. Tell me how you have joined them. Every party cannot be arrayed in the suit,” the judge said.

The suit, filed by Chawla, social worker Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

(with PTI inputs)