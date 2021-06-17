Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India

Dell Technologies in India today launched an array of redesigned Inspiron models for a variety of users including families and students, enabling them to learn, work, and collaborate from anywhere. Revamped from the ground up, the new Inspiron devices are packed with innovations across all form factors allowing consumers to better adapt to the do-from-anywhere digital lifestyle. The new range comes with the latest PC innovations to help users remain connected anytime, such as Lid Open sensor that enables users to experience instant-on functionality when they open their laptop.









Commenting on the launch, Anand Subramanya, Director- Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “PCs have an increased relevance today making them the center of digital experience. The new Inspiron portfolio is designed to be lighter, with expansive screens and powerful performance to support remote work/ learning, streaming entertainment and keeping up with family and friends. With improved features including minimalist and modern design, slim bezel displays, spacious touchpads and larger keypads, the new Inspiron range delivers what matters most to users. Our customers can now keep up with all their creative, virtual, and social activities in style.”

Salient features of Inspiron series

Optimized with technology that simplifies life, Inspiron laptops and 2-in-1s offer a range of easy-to-use features all packaged in a minimalist and modern design, so users can stay connected from anywhere:

Enhanced front of screen experience featuring 4-sided narrow border display and a screen resolution of up to QHD+ offering an immersive, virtually borderless viewing experience

Staying connected with up-to-date applications has never been easier thanks to Connected Modern Standby. Now the device stays ready, even when in sleep mode and users can quickly access files and applications whenever needed for an instant-on experience.

Turn on, boot up, and log in quickly. A lid-open sensor gets the laptop started when opened, even if completely off or hibernating, and a fingerprint reader will verify identity quickly for login using Windows Hello

Using advanced algorithms and accelerometers, the device’s adaptive thermals[i] are smart enough to know when it is placed on a stable surface, such as a desk, or an unstable surface like hands or lap. This allows the device to intelligently adapt its power and thermal profiles to the situation and keeps running, smoothly

Lift Hinge on the device is soothing on the hand and makes it easy to carry while also allowing for improved air circulation underneath and a more comfortable typing angle.

ExpressCharge™ minimizes the time spent tethered to an outlet and will recharge the battery in a flash (up to 80% in 60 minutes[ii]).

The HD webcam comes with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) hardware solution for high-quality video streaming, reducing pixelation and eliminating visual noise even in low-lit environments. Additionally, the camera comes with a mechanical camera shutter that protects against privacy invasion or accidental embarrassments on video calls

Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Inspiron 2-in-1s are perfect companions to those looking for flexibility in form factor and switching from work to entertainment, easily.

Versatility: The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 models work in four versatile modes enabling users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode; so, they can choose which mode fits best to stay connected.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 models work in four versatile modes enabling users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode; so, they can choose which mode fits best to stay connected. Virtually Borderless View: 4-sided narrow border thin bezels and the stunning 14” Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touch display delivers an incredible viewing experience to lean back to enjoy content from any angle.

4-sided narrow border thin bezels and the stunning 14” Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touch display delivers an incredible viewing experience to lean back to enjoy content from any angle. Enhanced Design: Clean and consistent rounded edges offer increased comfort while holding, typing or in tablet mode. 9% enlarged keys compared to the previous generation[iii] makes typing experience more comfortable and a touchpad with new material offers a smooth, glass-like feel.

Clean and consistent rounded edges offer increased comfort while holding, typing or in tablet mode. 9% enlarged keys compared to the previous generation[iii] makes typing experience more comfortable and a touchpad with new material offers a smooth, glass-like feel. Compatible active pen provides a natural pen on paper feel while drawing, sketching, or writing. Inspiron 14 2-in-1s come in different configurations and are powered by 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM processors or AMD RyzenTM Mobile processors with RadeonTM Graphics for a responsive experience that’s designed to match every computing needs.

Inspiron thin & light range

Inspiron 13 offers an ideal blend of portability and productivity with best in class screen experience.

Portable Comfort – Made with lighter materials like Aluminum, it is an ultra-portable weighing just 1.25[iv] kgs, and a sleek 13.3” form factor makes it easy to carry

Maximized front of screen experience – With a stunning QHD+ resolution, four-sided narrow border in a compact 13” form factor, users get a delightful viewing.

Dell ComfortView Plus – An in-built TUV low blue light hardware solution that allows users to spend long hours in front of the laptop without straining their eyes. Additionally, it has enhanced thermal and lift hinge designs that improve air circulation under the laptop to adjust the thermal profile keeping the device cool no matter where it is placed.

Inspiron 14 & Inspiron 15 offer a perfect balance of style, performance, and productivity to all kind of users

Maximized screen experience – Both Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 come with four-sided narrow bezel display for an immersive screen experience

– Both Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 come with four-sided narrow bezel display for an immersive screen experience Powerful processor – Powered by the latest Intel H-grade processor that provides more muscle for high performance and aims to bring desktop-class performance to laptops

– Powered by the latest Intel H-grade processor that provides more muscle for high performance and aims to bring desktop-class performance to laptops Latest NVIDIA Graphics – Inspiron 15 comes with an assortment of various configurations including the extra power offering of the latest NVIDIA MX450 graphics card

– Inspiron 15 comes with an assortment of various configurations including the extra power offering of the latest NVIDIA MX450 graphics card Multitask efficiently– Inspiron 15 powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics delivers efficient response for seamless multitasking

The new Inspiron lineup also delivers on Dell’s promise to be environmentally conscious. 100% of the Inspiron laptop’s painted parts use low volatile organic compound (VOC) waterborne paint[v]. And the packaging tray for all Inspiron laptops[vi] is made from 100% recycled paper, while other packaging components[vii] are comprised of up to 90% recycled materials.

Pricing and availability (Inclusive of taxes)

Inspiron 14 2-in-1s will be available from June 17 at a starting price of INR 57,990 (Intel configurations) and INR 65,990 (AMD configurations)

Inspiron 14 will be available from June 18 at a starting price of INR 44,990

Inspiron 15 (Intel configurations) will be available from June 18 at a starting price of INR 48,990

Inspiron 15 (AMD configurations) will be available from June 22 at a starting price of INR 57,990

Inspiron 13 will be available from July 7 at a starting price of INR 68,990

The new Inspiron family is available for purchase across www.dell.com, Large Format Retail, Multi Brand Outlets, Amazon, and select Dell Exclusive Stores.