Digital transformation key driver of every industry: Nykaa CEO

Averring that digital transformation was the key driver of almost every industry, Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar on Friday said businesses and individuals must adapt to the ever-evolving’ scenario.









Addressing the students at Indian School of Business (ISB) here, she said: “Digital transformation is today the key driver of nearly every industry, from commerce to finance to healthcare, you name it, and businesses and individuals must adapt to this ever-evolving new world”. “Reimagining how business operates from the ground up, leveraging technology to create value for customers, and driving constant innovation is critical. Approach the power of technology with a growth mindset. Embrace experimentation and iteration, and don’t be afraid to fail,” Nayar told the students, according to a release from the ISB.

ISB Board Chairperson Harish Manwani said : “In this new paradigm, your focus should not only be on creating economic value but also on solving the challenges and needs of the communities you will serve.” “The need of the hour is responsible leadership and a firm belief that business can do well and do good at the same time,” he stressed. SB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla also spoke.