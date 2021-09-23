E-commerce giant Amazon has created over 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its India network for the upcoming festive season. The opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai.









Akhil Saxena, VP – Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA and LATAM, Amazon, said this is part of the company’s commitment to create one million new job opportunities in India by 2025. “During the festive season, customers across the country rely on Amazon for safe, reliable and fast delivery of their shopping orders. An additional workforce of over 110,000 will help us strengthen our fulfillment, delivery and customer service capabilities, and will be instrumental in driving an exceptional customer experience,” Saxena said. “The hiring will also support tens of thousands of individuals with livelihood and financial independence. With diversity, equity, and inclusion being at the center of all our people endeavors, we welcome associates from all walks of life to help us deliver a joyful festive season for our customers and sellers across India.”

The new hires have joined Amazon’s existing network of associates and will support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customer orders safely and efficiently. The new hires also include Customer Service associates, some of whom are part of the Virtual Customer Service model offers the flexibility to work from the comfort of their home. Moreover, the new jobs are in addition to the 8,000 job opportunities that Amazon recently announced during its Career Day in India, earlier this month.

It should be noted that Amazon India, in 2021, expanded its fulfillment and delivery network and now, claims to have over 60 fulfillment centers across 15 states, Sort Centers in 19 states, more than 1700 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations, close to 28,000 ‘I have Space’ partners and thousands of Amazon Flex delivery partners.

Amazon has enhanced its inclusiveness by adding 50% more women, close to 60% more persons with disabilities and more than 100% increase in LGBTQAI+ representation, over last year.