Continue to look for entrepreneurs keen to build biz in instant commerce: Grofers

Online grocery delivery platform Grofers on Monday said it continues to look for local entrepreneurs who are keen on building businesses in the instant commerce space; and has so far, partnered with 86 “dark store owners” in 13 cities.









In August, Grofers had started a 10-minutes grocery delivery service in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The Zomato-backed company is working with local partners to power this initiative.

Grofers founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa tweeted: “We continue to look for local entrepreneurs who are keen on building exciting businesses in the instant commerce space”.

In a blogpost, Dhindsa said the company believes its 10-minute delivery service will help consumers in India save time and fulfil their needs in a way that is frictionless.

“We will make healthy, high-quality and life-improving products available to everyone instantly, so that people can have time for the things that matter to them. And we are making this happen by creating an ecosystem of community entrepreneurs that are working with us to power this magic,” he added.

He noted that the company is using its platform to create markets for products that help users live healthier and more sustainable lives, while giving hundreds of Indians a chance to start their own businesses.

“So far, we have partnered with 86 dark store owners in 13 cities, clocking more than 1 million orders in the last three months. These partner-operated dark stores are the online equivalent of the local market stores accessible now on your phone,” he added.

Dhindsa explained that in addition to a steady stream of demand, Grofers offers to its partners top-quality sourcing, highly efficient supply chains, a robust delivery network, and technology-powered intelligence and planning systems.

“What we really hope to offer is an opportunity to build creative new businesses in a world which is increasingly online,” he added.

E-grocery has been one of the fastest-growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space and its growth has been propelled further with India’s rising digital penetration.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated e-commerce adoption as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at their doorsteps.