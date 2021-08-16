Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with HRX, which was co-founded by actor Hrithik Roshan, to launch a range of sports and fitness equipment for home workouts.









The HRX sports and fitness equipment range is a carefully curated array of products designed keeping in mind the needs of ‘active fitness enthusiasts’, a statement said.

The product range aims to address the requirement of functional home workouts for consumers who are increasingly adopting a fit lifestyle regime, it added.

Priced from Rs 349 (skipping rope and resistance tubes) onwards, the new range of equipment from HRX is available on Flipkart and will be introduced soon on Myntra.

HRX also plans to expand the category and start retailing sports equipment, and treadmills by the end of this year, it said.

With the gyms being shut and extended lockdowns, we have seen a surge in home-workouts, leading to a demand for home workout paraphernalia. Our team got thinking about how best we could support our consumers’ fitness journey and set the idea of sports and fitness equipment in motion,” Afsar Zaidi, co-founder and CEO at HRX, said.

He added that with the e-commerce launch on Flipkart and Myntra, the company is tapping into a new category to aid a larger audience with a better home workout experience.

There is a growing awareness around the importance of leading a healthy and fit lifestyle among consumers from all age groups. At Flipkart, we have seen the demand across this vertical accelerate since last year,” Flipkart Senior Director – Private Labels Priya Fotedar said.