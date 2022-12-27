Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

BYJU’S strongly denies buying student databases

BYJU’S strongly denies buying student databases

EdTech

BYJU’S strongly denies buying student databases

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Published on

BYJU’S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students’ databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation.

 


With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU’S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. BYJU’S is ranked No. 19 in the coveted Kantar list of India’s most trusted brands. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nuvepro and Trainocate to offer experiential learning platform for 16000 IT professionals over the next 12 months

Startups

Nuvepro, Trainocate offer experiential learning to IT professionals 
Food-tech venture Pluckk records ~5mn USD annualised revenue run rate in October 2022

Startups

Foodtech venture Pluckk has record revenue run rate in October 2022
FM urges startups to focus on climate change solutions

Startups

FM urges startups to focus on climate change solutions
To Top
Loading...