ESS Global, the leading overseas education consultant, has recently opened its office in Manila, Philippines, as a part of its future growth and expansion plan. Since 2007, ESS Global has emerged as one of the trusted study-abroad consultants in the country. With a new office in Manila, it plans to cater to the increasing number of students interested in international education. The Manila office is expected to be followed by the Dubai office in the coming year.

The company has a long history of assisting students with visa applications for various countries, including Canada, Australia, the UK, and numerous other European nations. While opening offices in international borders, ESS global is also pursuing its expansion plans in India. It has already narrowed down its list of companies for its franchise in major Indian cities out of thousands of proposals received.









Visa interviews happen to give a cold feet to a large number of candidates and that’s where the counselors at ESS Global step in. Not only do they prepare the students for possible questions in the interviews but also equip them with useful tips that help them during interviews.The team of professionals extend support to the students by counseling them about the suitable subjects/fields that correspond with their interests, personality and financial status.

“We are truly living in an era of a globalized world wherein we are surpassing geographical boundaries. Students today understand the value of good education and exposure. Pursuing a degree in an international country not only broadens career opportunities but also significantly impacts the student’s overall character and personality,” said Rohit Sethi, Director of ESS Global on the launch of the Manila office. “Though applying for a course abroad also comes with a myriad of formalities related to immigration, visa, and changing rules/regulations of the country. With the new addition of our offices in Manila and Dubai soon, we expect to work closely with all our aspiring candidates for a brighter future ahead”, he added.

ESS Global currently has 13 branches with their Head office located in Chandigarh.

