5 Essential Platforms to Consider if you thinking of Studying Abroad

Studying abroad offers a transformative experience, blending academic growth with cultural exposure. However, navigating the journey to international education can be daunting, from selecting the right university to managing finances and securing scholarships. To simplify this process, here are 5 reliable platforms that provide essential resources for aspiring international students.

Leverage.biz: Building Global Citizens

Leverage.biz is a comprehensive platform designed to assist students in pursuing higher education abroad. Its flagship brand, Leverage Edu, offers personalized counselling to help students choose their career paths and educational institutions. With a vast content library, tools like the “Study Abroad with Leverage Edu” app, and test preparation apps like Leverage Live, Leverage IELTS, and Leverage TOEFL, students can seamlessly navigate their academic journey. Moreover, Leverage’s “Fly” ecosystem goes beyond education, offering services like Fly Finance for international banking and remittances, Fly Homes for verified student accommodations, and Fly X Leverage’s “Desi Khana Abroad” to satisfy cravings for home food abroad. Leverage aims to provide a trusted, one-stop platform, making students’ transition to global citizenship as smooth as possible.









ESS Global Private Limited: Personalized Study Abroad Consultancy

ESS Global Private Limited, established in 2013, specializes in helping students secure admissions in Australia, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand. The firm offers personalized advice on course selection and provides detailed guidance on visa processes. With offices in Chandigarh and Punjab, ESS Global has a stellar track record in student visa approvals. It is a reliable partner for international students, especially in destinations like Australia and Canada.

Infinite Group: Redefining Education Excellence

Infinite Group is a global leader in education consultancy, providing access to over 300 universities and partnering with more than 2,500 global institutions. The group is dedicated to transforming students’ lives through quality education opportunities worldwide. Infinite Group’s mission is to redefine educational excellence and empower students to achieve their academic goals by offering a range of international study options and resources.

Chegg: A Multifaceted Academic Resource Hub

Chegg is a popular platform that offers a wide range of services, including scholarship searches, study resources, and university reviews. It provides access to a comprehensive database of scholarships, connects students with experienced mentors, and offers academic resources like textbooks and practice tests. Chegg is an invaluable tool for students looking to enhance their academic performance and streamline their study-abroad journey.

Studyportals: Simplifying University Selection

Studyportals is a global platform that helps students find and compare university programs worldwide. Its user-friendly database allows students to explore various courses, read reviews, and discover scholarship options. Studyportals simplifies the decision-making process, making it easier for students to find institutions and programs that align with their academic and career aspirations.

Each platform offers unique resources, from personalized guidance to financial support, to help students pursue higher education abroad. With these tools at your disposal, navigating the complexities of studying internationally becomes more manageable, ensuring a successful and enriching academic journey. Happy planning!