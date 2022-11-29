University Living, a leading global student housing platform, is all set to launch its mobile app, becoming the first one to do so in the segment in India. With the beta version of the app currently live, the app will primarily cater to students who are looking to move abroad for their higher education.

Designed to be easily navigable to provide a seamless and convenient user experience, the University Living app will have a colossal geographical reach across 175 countries. It will also focus on student intake from 110 countries, including the UK, Ireland, the Middle East, the USA, and Canada, apart from the European region. To ensure the app gains the right traction, University Living will leverage its existing user base for conversion to new app users and adopt new users who are going abroad for the next intake at various universities.









With a blog section, social media channels, and features like Search, Compare, and Book for the best price recommendations and Find My Room, the new app will offer specially curated solutions making it incredibly convenient for users to find what they want as per their requirements. University Living will also offer multiple programs and services on the app for students even after they reach their destination, ensuring a pleasant study abroad experience.

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO , University Living said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the University Living mobile app, a major milestone for us in our journey since 2015. The app will not only add immense value and benefit our users in their experience but will also enable us to connect better with them and bridge all the necessary gaps in terms of travel and accommodation. Overall, booking accommodations will be a quicker and easier process. We are confident that it will be a hit among our users and attract new ones too.”

University Living expects the app to cross 100K downloads in the coming months.

Incepted in 2015, University Living is an intelligent retrieval platform that offers a global student housing managed marketplace. It helps students across the globe find suitable and secure accommodation near their university campuses. While student accommodation is at its core, it also focuses on easing the entire student journey and making it a seamless experience. Headquartered in Delhi with offices in London, Melbourne , Kuala Lumpur etc, the platform has a 187+ member strong team and Increasing everyday, with a vision of being a team of ~400 members by the upcoming year. University Living works towards reinventing its services to better the user experience and digitally transform the overseas education journey.