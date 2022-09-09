Imarticus Learning, India’s front-running professional education firm, is celebrating ten years of assisting professionals and fresh graduates in establishing solid foundations for their careers and succeeding in the competitive job market. On the occasion of celebrating a decade of excellence in professional education, the firm has revealed that it expects to achieve 40 percent growth by the end of this financial year.

“At the time of inception, we hoped to get this far and make monumental changes in young professionals’ lives, but now that this dream has materialized, we are filled with gratitude for the many people who have contributed to our success. From our employees, faculties, investors, and other stakeholders to our learners, every single one is a brick of Imarticus Learning, keeping it strong and together,” said Mr Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning. “We will stay true to our path and offer much-needed assistance to learners who want to be ready for the competitive job market outside,” he added.









Imarticus Learning has an excellent track record of staying true to its vision and offering learners adequate training and education to upskill themselves for successful professional life. It has transcended the boundaries of tier-I cities and expanded its reach into tier-II and tier-III regions in India and international markets. Subsequently, Imarticus Learning has added several insightful and innovative programs to offer learners only the best possible solutions.

Imarticus Learning has added multiple feathers to its cap throughout its decade-long journey through numerous accolades and milestones. Between 2012, the inception and launch year of Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP), and 2022, the year it completed 1000 batches of CIBOP, the firm has gone through many ups and downs. However, each year, Imarticus has had its share of merits. The journey began with the CIBOP launch. After that, the firm launched job guarantee programs, started B2B operations, introduced an analytics program, doubled revenue, began global expansion, and expanded into tier-II and tier-II cities.

In 2021, Imarticus Learning had an 87 percent placement record. In addition, it acquired Eckovation and got awarded by the Indian government for the Gyanodaya initiative. The same year, Imarticus Learning received a million hits on its website. This year, apart from acquiring Stratonboard, the firm was named Best Education Brand in Analytics by Economic Times.

By 2025, Imarticus Learning is making provisions to venture into new domains with a primary focus on job guarantee programs and partnering with leading institutions like IITs and IIMs. Additionally, it has robust pan-India and international expansion plans on the card.