PrepInsta, India’s no 1 and most visited website for placement preparation, and a rising edtech brand, display a skyrocketing placement record of over 18857 students in October 2022. Over 475 companies have hired PrepInsta Prime students, with the highest package reaching 47 LPA. In addition to the records which PrepInsta has made in placements, this month has also brought milestone packages with an average package of 7.2 LPA.

Setting benchmarks for the other Ed-tech players in India and living up to its top placement title, PrepInsta’s October 2022 placement has been a huge success by bringing lucrative career opportunities for its students. The announcement follows after PrepInsta’s placement offers for September 2022 witnessed a significant increase of 70% and over 5873 PrepInsta students were successfully hired by companies such as TCS, SAP, Wipro, Cognizant and CapeGemini. For the October placements TCS has distributed approximately 70% of offer letters to PrepInsta students. Other service-based companies, such as Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, and others, have distributed offer letters for their on-campus recruitment drives and are expected to begin their off-campus drives very soon.









“Broadly speaking, the placement season was very successful, and we set the highest records so far on almost all parameters,” said Mr. Manish Agarwal, Co-Founder and CMO of PrepInsta. “This is the outcome of our emphasis on developing deep industry connections and thereby assisting our students in acquiring skills that are in sync with industry requirements. I’d also like to congratulate and thank the entire PrepInsta team for ensuring that students cover all of the requirements for developing a roadmap to find their dream job where they can further polish their skills and prepare for a promising future.”

In addition to providing students with placement opportunities, PrepInsta has provided students with internship opportunities across multiple sectors as part of its unique placement policy. PrepInsta, for instance, has partnered with TCS to provide students with TCS iON RIO remote internships. Students have been able to gain much-needed industry skills and knowledge through such internships, keeping them one step ahead in their fields.

PrepInsta unique OTT subscription model empowers students to explore more skills by enabling access to over 150+ courses including Placement Preparation Courses, AI/ Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Coding Courses in C/C++, Competitive Coding, Ethical Hacking, Cyber Security, Python, DSA, and other upskilling courses. In response to market trends, the Ed-tech platform recently announced the addition of new courses to its Prime module. Among the new courses are FAANG placement preparation, service-based company placement, web development, data analytics, Power BI, and Salesforce which increase the chances of students landing a high-paying job.

Founded in 2016, in the dorm room of VIT Vellore, PrepInsta is a one-stop destination for placement and the fundamental aim of the company is to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India. The Ed-tech firm helps students with end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building, learning to code, and also the key to every successful job which is – interview preparation. PrepInsta strives to address the skill gap issue in India by providing skill-based learning through its product PrepInsta Prime which enables students to get placed in their dream company.

Incepted by the three friends who are now its co-founders- Atulya Kaushik, Aashay Mishra, and Manish Agarwal had a similar vision to make the entire process of placement easy, accessible, and inclusive for all. The company currently has two offices, one in Noida and the other in Bengaluru.